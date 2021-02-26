Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets six new villagers before its one-year anniversary

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will see some new villagers' entry nearly after a year of its inception.

Nintendo announced that six new villagers would make their way to the title in a short trailer earlier today. Developers announced that the Sanrio Collaboration Pack of amiibo cards would be exclusively available at Target on March 26.

This isn't the first time the cards have been available. They were previously available in select regions, but this is the first time they will be available in the United States.

[Announcement]

From @HelloKitty, My Melody, to Keroppi, get ready to discover new residents, styles & items inspired by adorable @Sanrio friends! The #AnimalCrossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack comes to the US on 3/26, exclusively at @Target! pic.twitter.com/7584E2OL4H — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 25, 2021

The six cards depict new Animal Crossing town residents themed after the Sanrio characters Hello Kitty, My Melody, Little Twin Stars Kiki and Lala, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll Kerokerokeroppi -- respectively Rilla, Chelsea, Etoile, Marty, Chai, and Toby.

Rilla, Marty, Etoile, Chai, Chelsea, and Toby were available in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and even though they were adorable, their arrival in New Horizons marks a complete shift in the game.

Scanning the aforementioned cards will allow the characters to become residents in their villages. It will also enable them to gather in-game items that will help to decorate the island.

This is the first instance of villagers making their way to New Horizons but sets a precedent for future updates.

Updates to look forward to in Animal Crossing

The Festivale update was a massive success for the title that won the 'Best Family Game' Award at the Game Awards.

The end of the Festivale event means that Bunny Day is on the horizon in Animal Crossing. Bunny Day was a major attraction last year. However, it will be interesting to see whether the developers tweak the event to add more features to celebrate its first anniversary. The event could also remain the same with the inclusion of more in-game items.

The Mario theme arrived in Animal Crossing as part of its 35th anniversary, which will add Mario-themed items, including costumes and items. Sadly, no Mario-themed villagers are coming to the title right now. In the future, devs might have more surprises up their sleeves.