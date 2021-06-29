Animal Crossing: New Horizons July update roundup: Seasonal events, fauna changes, and more

One of the busiest months in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is ending, implying that an array of new events and corresponding items are going to arrive in a few days.

Additionally, the island will also undergo subtle changes to incorporate the summer months. Some of these might be noticeable, while others will eventually gain players' attention.

Apart from a few seasonal changes, Animal Crossing will also witness events, most of which are a repeat of last year. The list includes events like the Tanabata festival, Marine Day, the Bug-off event and the Cowboy festival among several others.

Like seasonal events, the fauna and critters in Animal Crossing also appear seasonally, implying that once they disappear, they won't return until next year.

The following section will highlight the changes players will be able to witness in July this year

Changes coming to Animal Crossing in July

The fauna of the island will undergo several changes, as the Hydrangea bushes will become unavailable in July. However, Hibiscus bushes will be available from July 21st. They personify summer time and look extremely pretty.

The Hibiscus bushes give the Animal Crossing island a more tropical approach and remind players of Tortimer's island from the previous entries in the franchise.

Hibiscus bushes are available in red and yellow

The Hibiscus bushes come in a number of colors, including red and yellow. Sadly, players in the Southern Hemisphere won't see any substantial changes in fauna.

This gives them ample time to enjoy the ones that are currently available before they eventually run out. The grass and trees will take a dark green shade starting in July, before they take on a completely dark color in August.

Onset of July will bring a lot of rain to the game

Moreover, Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere can expect to see a lot of rain starting from July. The frog villagers in the game will stop using umbrellas at this point which is an incredible detail.

