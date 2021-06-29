How to catch a Rainbow Stag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a huge roster of activities available to players throughout the game that involves other characters making the community experience in the game all the more fun. Catching bugs is one such rather interesting and somewhat challenging task that players can partake in if they want a change from the relaxing life this game offers.

Catching and selling bugs is also an effective way of making some good money. Many new bugs were added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the beginning of June, including the scarce bug Rainbow Stag.

This bug has become a rather famous one, mainly because it is one of the most beautiful beetles in the game and because it has a rather handsome selling price.

Being a bug of rarity, it fetches a rather great price in the market. Before New Horizons, this bug had a selling price of 10000 Bells, but in the latest game of the series, it fetches 6000 Bells.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Upcoming events in July and their corresponding limited-time items

Catching a Rainbow Stag bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Now that the incentive to catch this magnificent bug has been established, it is time to delve into capturing it. Rainbow Stags are available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons from June to September from 7 PM to 8 AM and can be found sitting on tree trunks of regular and fruit trees.

Given the appearance of these bugs, it isn't easy to spot them, and their size makes it easier for them to blend in with the tree trunk, especially during the night.

Now I can cheer these two on. Rainbow Stag and Cyclommatus locked in battle! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/n0PijXrJJE — 😈Diabloshadow (@Diabloshadow12) January 28, 2021

If players turn their island into a “Scorpion Island,” they can find many Rainbow Stags and Goliath Beetles spawning on the trunks of coconut trees. This might increase their chances of catching them.

These bugs are really jumpy, so players should approach them with caution. If they spot a Rainbow Stag, they should circle to its front and approach quietly with their net ready while holding down the A button. Once close to the bug, release the A button to capture this magnificent beetle.

Although these bugs can be sold for 6000 Bells, players should consider giving the first one to Blathers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer