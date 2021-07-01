Animal Crossing: New Horizons seashells: What are they and what can players do with them

Seashells are one of the most common commodities in the world of Animal Crossing. They wash ashore every half hour and players can spend a long time collecting them with the rare ones fetching a high price.

Bells are important in the game and this can be a great way of getting them. They can also be used for other purposes including rafting, selling, decorating and more in New Horizons.

Shells in Animal Crossing

The primary use of shells is to sell them for bells. They can be a great source for the latter since they're easy to find and some of them carry a high price.

Here's the list of shells players can find.

Giant clam shell: 900 bells

Conch shell: 700 bells

Summer shell: 600 bells

Coral: 500 bells

Venus comb shell: 300 bells

Sea snail shell: 180 bells

Sand dollar: 120 bells

Cowrie: 60 bells

Summer shell in Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo Life

Animal Crossing players will have to get DIY recipes that use shells in order to craft the items. These recipes can come in a lot of different ways.

Shooting down balloons is a great way to get shells, as is finding message bottles along the shore. Shell DIY recipes are available during the summer, so now is prime time to find them. With that being said, these are the DIY recipes and their ingredients.

The sandy-beach flooring requires one sea snail, one venus comb, one sand dollar, one coral, one giant clam and one cowrie.

Sandy beach flooring. Image via VillagerDB

The Shell Arch requires three sea snails, three venus combs, three sand dollars, three corals, three giant clams and three cowries.

The Shell Bed requires five giant clams, three clay and four stones while the Shell Fountain requires five giant clams and three stones. Apart from these, Shell Lamp requires two giant clams and three clay.

The Shell Partition requires four venus combs and four conches while the Shell Rug requires just three giant clams.

Shell rug. Image via Animal Crossing World

The Summer Shell Rug, on the other hand, requires six summer shells, and the Shell Speaker requires three conches and two iron nuggets. The Shell Stool needs five cowries.

The Shell Table is made with seven sand dollars and three clay while the Shell Wand is made with three star fragments and three summer shells. These are some of the cool items that can be crafted with shells!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul