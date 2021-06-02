Animal Crossing: Top 5 ways to make bells

Animal Crossing: New Horizons mirrors the natural world for its players. Some games with real-life aspects, such as the Sims, don't take certain aspects of life into their gameplay. But this game works differently.

In Animal Crossing, when players add a home to their island, it comes at a price much like it does in the real world as well. Buying things and paying bills is a necessary part of life. Even such mundane activity has been incorporated into Animal Crossing.

looking for a sugar daddy animal crossing, need bells — Dawn (@DawnbeforeDusk_) May 20, 2020

Instead of dollars and cents, players pay with bells to pay off things like a mortgage. In-game character Tom Nook is responsible for collecting the dues, making him a bit of a villain in the game.

Tom Nook is the bank in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Image via VICE

As such, bells are essential for Animal Crossing players. A lack of bells can create trouble. It's not clear, but there are some fan theories about what Tom Nook does to players if they can't pay up. These theories are rather unsettling.

Nonetheless, players must acquire bells to make any progress in the game, but finding them can be a slow and tedious task. However, there are quicker ways of acquiring bells, and this article dives into a few ways it can be done.

Bells are the currency in Animal Crossing

#1. Selling fish and bugs

One way to accrue bells early in the game is by catching and selling bugs and fish. New species should be given to Blathers, but regular fish can be sold for bells. The Golden Trout carries a high price, so be on the lookout for that one. Peacock butterflies will also fetch a pretty penny.

The elusive Golden Trout. Image via YouTube

#2. Converting Nook Miles

Completing the challenges that appear in the player's Nook Miles app will provide Nook Miles, which can be used to purchase Bell Vouchers. 500 Nook Miles will translate into 3,000 bells, making this one of the best ways to earn bells in Animal Crossing.

Nook Miles app. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

#3. Money trees

They say money doesn't grow on trees, but in Animal Crossing, it can do just that. Players can dig for bells which can be found at the glowing spots on the ground. Once they've dug a hole, players can bury bells. After 10,000 bells are buried with a tree planted on top, players will see the tree producing 30,000 bells in a few days. This is an excellent way of passively generating income.

#4. Selling turnips

Turnips are a lot like the stock market exchange for Animal Crossing. Buying them from Nook's Cranny at the right price will fetch players a lot of bells. Each day the price changes, so they sell high and buy low. This can be challenging and, much like the stock market, can result in some losses. However, if players can figure out the trends, this can be a great way to make bells.

why does my bf mansplain stocks to me babe please I literally became a millionaire on animal crossing buying and selling turnips where’s ur experience???? — lil manko (@fkawhit) May 29, 2021

#5. Selling crafted items

Tom Nook in his office. Image via Check Point

In Animal Crossing, the wise thing to do is to sell extra materials. Selling wood, weeds, or tree branches directly to Tom Nook frees up inventory and provides a few bells in return. However, crafting those can result in a bigger payday from Nook.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

