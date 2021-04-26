How To Get A Shovel In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is a well-known game for its simplicity and sometimes tricky quests.

The game offers many adventures for players as they have their own islands, but sometimes it's hard to do one quest if players forget a tool or other interactions along the way. Some of the issues players have had is how to obtain a shovel for digging and other things. Primarily, digging with the shovel allows players to obtain fossils, pitfall seeds, and even bells.

If a player is starting Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it's best they obtain a shovel right at the beginning.

Getting a Shovel in Animal Crossing

First up, players are going to want to visit Tom Nook and hand him five fish/bugs. Nothing special needs to happen here, as long as each fish or bug is different when handed over. In doing so, Tom Nook would then show more interest in bugs and other creatures that he wants, and introduces the players to Blathers. Blathers is an owl villager that's also a director for the Museum that comes to the island later.

After Tom Nook expresses this interest, he’ll ask players to set up Blathers' tent, meaning Blathers will arrive the next day. This tent will then be the new location for the players museum, so be sure to put it somewhere nice! After the tent is down, remember, Blathers will arrive the following day. When he does arrive, he will then talk to players all about fossils. Essentially, he’ll say players need a shovel to dig up fossils if they’re interested.

With that in mind, Blathers will then give players a worn-down flimsy shovel recipe. Of course, players can upgrade their shovels later down the road to obtain an iron shovel which lasts much longer. To upgrade, players need to purchase a “Pretty Good Tools DIY Recipe” from Nook Miles for 3000 bells.

Either way, that's all players need to start digging up fossils and bells in Animal Crossing.