Animal Crossing New Horizons: 2.0 update, 20th anniversary rumors, and more

Animal Crossing will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on April 14th, 2021.

This significant milestone opens the door for a new update, and players are immensely excited to see what developers have in store for them.

Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 update and 20th anniversary rumors

The latest Animal Crossing New Horizons update brought with it new characters, furniture and seasonal events. Although it was full of new in-game additions, islanders are hoping to see even more advancements in future updates.

Within the current live update, the Animal Crossing community welcomed back the iconic Sanrio-themed characters. Sanrio items featured legendary styles and merchandise based on the likes of Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, and more. These items can also be found using the Sanrio Amiibo cards that were exclusively sold at Target stores within the United States.

Beyond the new characters and furniture, the update also featured the return of Bunny Day. While some islanders enjoy hunting eggs across their islands, the Animal Crossing community shares a general feeling of disdain towards the event and its host, Zipper.

Though Bunny Day has passed, along with a Fishing Tournament that took place on April 10th, players can time-travel backward to participate by adjusting the time in their system's settings.

There are other events that are yet to come to the game. Maple Leaf Season begins on April 16th in the Southern Hemisphere, while Nature Day starts on the 23rd of April for players across the globe.

While the official one-year anniversary of Animal Crossing New Horizons has come and gone, islanders are expecting to see a huge update in honor of the franchise's 20th anniversary.

In a recent video shared on YouTube, NintenTalk shared what they believe might be coming in the yet-to-be-released 2.0 update.

NintenTalk commented on possible features that could come to islanders in the 2.0 update, such as new fruits or the opportunity to grow "perfect fruits" within the game.

The YouTuber also stated that an overall "nature update" that would allow players to customize their fencing and plant new types of trees and bushes is plausible.

While natural updates will be well-received by those decorating their island in honor of the spring season, there is one rumor that has Animal Crossing fans excited. The rumor involves the arrival of Brewster, the barista found in the basement of the Museum in almost every other Animal Crossing game so far.

Brewster's absence has not gone unnoticed, and the community has been calling for him to be added to New Horizons since the game launched one year ago. Though he has not made an appearance yet, it is quite possible that the beloved pigeon will land on islands everywhere very soon.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been a revolutionary experience for long-time Animal Crossing players. The location, new villagers and overall game design are some of the many reasons why Animal Crossing players became so invested in this new adaptation. The promise of Brewster and other exciting updates will surely keep them coming back.