The rarest seashells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and their prices

Fishing and exploring the ocean can provide Animal Crossing players with a lot of cool things. Players can find rare fish, bugs, critters, shells and more.

Sometimes, these can be donated to Blathers at the museum, others can be sold, and some of the more rare seashells can be offloaded for a high price. Bells are important in the game, and this can be a great way of getting them. Here are the rarest seashells and their prices.

Seashell prices in Animal Crossing

Shells will often wash ashore, among other things, on Animal Crossing players' islands, and they can be collected that way. The rarer they are, the higher the amount of bells.

Here are the seashells players can find and the accompanying prices.

Giant clam shell- 900 bells

Conch shell- 700 bells

Summer shell- 600 bells

Coral- 500 bells

Venus comb shell- 300 bells

Sea snail shell- 180 bells

Sand dollar- 120 bells

Cowrie- 60 bells

Summer shell in Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo Life

Naturally, the rarest shells cost the most. Finding the giant clam shell or a conch shell won't be easy, but it will be worth it. Plus, even with the cheaper shells, the amount can grow quickly and lead to a lot of bells. It's an easy way of making bells that doesn't require a lot of difficult work.

Players can simply wander around their island and pick up the shells that have washed ashore. Shells will wash ashore about every 30 minutes, so hitting the beach every half hour can really grow a player's bell count. They're easy to find and don't even have to be dug up, so this is a great way to add bells.

Seashells are available all the time and are not season or time specific. Much like in real life, shells are washing ashore all the time, day or night, and any time of the year. Visit the beach now (in Animal Crossing) and start collecting those shells and turning them into bells.

Coral shell found late at night. Image via Attack of the Fanboy

Which shells are the best to find?

