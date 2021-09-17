Turkey Day (2021) changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Fall has begun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and heaps of changes are on the horizon. The title completes 18 months of existence in the fraternity, implying that most of the events that will take place this year are repeating from last year.

However, every event and holiday has received a new item or activity that has more or less served as an update.

Fall has a few events that players are currently looking forward to, including Halloween and Turkey Day. Both of these will undergo several modifications this year.

Prominent changes coming to Turkey Day in Animal Crossing

The latest data-mine suggests developers are already tinkering with Turkey Day items, and have removed a bunch of images associated with them. Item images that have been removed include:

Turkey Day Casserole

Chair

Table

Decorations

Wheat decor

Hearth

Garden stand

It is important to note that the items still exist, but their icons have been removed. This is a rather minor change. However, this implies that Nintendo is working round the clock to make changes to the Animal Crossing island.

Turkey Day marks the beginning of a glorious winter for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere. It's safe to assume that the next content update will add new items to one of the most popular events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Coupled with this, data-miners have also leaked the new Halloween items. These include a spooky tree, a spooky trick lamp, and a spooky treats basket.

Other Fall changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Yellow butterfly is available in Animal Crossing in September (Image via Nintendo)

As already mentioned, this is a time during which multiple changes are taking place simultaneously. One of the most noteworthy modifications is the scenery of the island, as leaves, trees, and bushes get blanched before turning to a vibrant shade of orange.

Notably, the Hibiscus bushes will be replaced by the Tea Olive bushes, which will last until November.

The following is a list of critters that will either be debuting or making their return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September:

Common butterfly- 160 bells

Yellow butterfly- 160 bells

Monarch butterfly- 140 bells

Cricket- 130 bells

Bell cricket- 430 bells

Red dragonfly- 180 bells

Violin beetle- 450 bells

Pill bug- 250 bells

Centipede- 300 bells

Tadpole- 100 bells

Loach- 400 bells

Cherry salmon- 1,000 bells

Char- 3,800 bells

Golden trout- 15,000 bells

Barred knifejaw- 5,000 bells

Oyster- 1,100 bells

Turban shell- 1,000 bells

Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells

Umbrella octopus- 6,000 bells

Sweet shrimp- 1,400 bells

In addition to this, an array of new critters will arrive next month, as several of the aforementioned will make a swift exit.

