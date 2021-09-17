Turkey Day (2021) changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Fall has begun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and heaps of changes are on the horizon. The title completes 18 months of existence in the fraternity, implying that most of the events that will take place this year are repeating from last year.
However, every event and holiday has received a new item or activity that has more or less served as an update.
Fall has a few events that players are currently looking forward to, including Halloween and Turkey Day. Both of these will undergo several modifications this year.
Prominent changes coming to Turkey Day in Animal Crossing
The latest data-mine suggests developers are already tinkering with Turkey Day items, and have removed a bunch of images associated with them. Item images that have been removed include:
- Turkey Day Casserole
- Chair
- Table
- Decorations
- Wheat decor
- Hearth
- Garden stand
It is important to note that the items still exist, but their icons have been removed. This is a rather minor change. However, this implies that Nintendo is working round the clock to make changes to the Animal Crossing island.
Turkey Day marks the beginning of a glorious winter for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere. It's safe to assume that the next content update will add new items to one of the most popular events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Coupled with this, data-miners have also leaked the new Halloween items. These include a spooky tree, a spooky trick lamp, and a spooky treats basket.
Other Fall changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
As already mentioned, this is a time during which multiple changes are taking place simultaneously. One of the most noteworthy modifications is the scenery of the island, as leaves, trees, and bushes get blanched before turning to a vibrant shade of orange.
Notably, the Hibiscus bushes will be replaced by the Tea Olive bushes, which will last until November.
The following is a list of critters that will either be debuting or making their return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September:
Also Read
- Common butterfly- 160 bells
- Yellow butterfly- 160 bells
- Monarch butterfly- 140 bells
- Cricket- 130 bells
- Bell cricket- 430 bells
- Red dragonfly- 180 bells
- Violin beetle- 450 bells
- Pill bug- 250 bells
- Centipede- 300 bells
- Tadpole- 100 bells
- Loach- 400 bells
- Cherry salmon- 1,000 bells
- Char- 3,800 bells
- Golden trout- 15,000 bells
- Barred knifejaw- 5,000 bells
- Oyster- 1,100 bells
- Turban shell- 1,000 bells
- Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells
- Umbrella octopus- 6,000 bells
- Sweet shrimp- 1,400 bells
In addition to this, an array of new critters will arrive next month, as several of the aforementioned will make a swift exit.
Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!