Nintendo adds new handheld items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 finally added some handheld food items. Players can also consume them, a feature earlier restricted to other NPC's on the island.

Boba Milk Tea/Coffee, Cotton Candy, and popsicles made their way to the Fireworks event, and players have been gushing over them ever since.

Interestingly, Nintendo also added several other holdable items that popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel initially discovered.

Nintendo adds several new holdable items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Holdable lantern

Sadly, players will have to wait longer to grab the aforementioned item as it will come out in November.

The handheld lantern will be available in November (Image via Nintendo)

The lantern has an adorable duck design and is part of the Lantern Festival. However, the lantern doesn't really have practical use. Be that as it may, similar to most other items in the game, this one, too, can be customized.

It won't be surprising to see Animal Crossing villagers walking around with the lantern at night.

2) Spooky Treats Basket

This item will be available during Halloween. Unsurprisingly, players will have to hunt for the recipe to be able to craft it. However, it's safe to assume that Animal Crossing patrons will be able to get DIY recipes from other villagers throughout October.

The spooky treats basket is a Halloween DIY recipe (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Similar to several other Halloween craftable items, this one, too, will require orange pumpkin and candy.

Interestingly, this item isn't time-locked, implying that players can time travel to get it before everyone else.

3) Glowstick

This item was data mined in the latest update but isn't available yet. More importantly, there isn't a lot of information available on the glowstick.

There isn't much information available on the glowstick (Image via Nintendo)

Players usually get a light stick during New Year's, which has a staple color. Leaks, however, suggest that a new light stick will be added to the subsequent update in a variety of colors.

It is also possible that players might have to wait until New Year's to receive the item from Isabelle.

