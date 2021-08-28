3 new things players can expect to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September

September brings forth a rather exciting month for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community. Not only does it mark the end of summer in the game, but it also brings with it a load of new content. It brings the community closer to the much-anticipated fall update, and players cannot control their excitement.

In one of his recent videos, Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori discussed several new changes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in September.

September witnesses almost a complete revamp of Animal Crossing Island for both hemispheres, and players could not be more excited.

New things fans will see in Animal Crossing in September

1) Scenery change

September brings a fall theme to Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via The Game of Nerds)

Heading into September, Animal Crossing island is still in a summer vibe. However, next month, the island's scenery changes to a more fall theme before the much-awaited fall update.

Gamers can witness the transition from summer to fall, as the grass turns to a lighter green before turning into an orange shade.

2) Events

The Bug Off event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

There are not too many events for users to look forward to in Animal Crossing in September. However, the community can participate in the three events that will be taking place in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Moon Viewing Day - September 12 to September 21

Chuseok - September 12 to September 21

Bug Off event - September 26 (Northern Hemisphere)

Grape Harvest Festival - September 1 to September 30

3) Critters

Lots of fish and bugs will be out too (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Like every other month in Animal Crossing, September brings a wide variety of critters in the game. Here are the different fish and bugs that players of each hemisphere can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Northern Hemisphere

Common butterfly

Yellow butterfly

Monarch butterfly

Cricket and the bell cricket

Red dragonfly

Violin beetle

Centipede

Pike

Cherry salmon

Char

Golden trout salmon

King salmon

Mitten crab

Sturgeon

Oyster

Chambered nautilus

Umbrella octopus

Sweet shrimp

Southern Hemisphere

Yellow butterfly

Tiger butterfly

Peacock butterfly

Mantis and orchid mantis

Honeybee

Stink bug and man face stink bug

Ladybug

Tiger beetle

Tadpole

Loach

Cherry salmon

Char

Golden trout

Barred knifejaw

Spidercrab

Chambered nautilus

Umbrella octopus

September has a lot in store for the Animal Crossing community, and needless to say, players are excited.

Edited by Ravi Iyer