Animal Crossing: New Horizons- All changes and updates arriving in September 

The beginning of the new month is a time of celebration for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. Each new month delivers exciting and fresh additions, including new events, new items and changes to the flora and fauna of the island.

September brings players closer to fall in the game, implying that a glorious summer is ending.

Naturally, a change in season and the introduction of new items will also give rise to new DIY recipes. The new month also ushers in new critters, who will add to the players' critterpedia.

With September on the horizon, tons of changes are about to come knocking on the door. According to popular Animal Crossing YouTuber, Crossing Channel, the new month will carry the following changes.

All changes taking place in Animal Crossing in September

Changes in the scenery

September marks the onset of fall for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere. The entire month will be full of exciting changes, and the first change will be the look of the island. Grass will turn a lighter shade of green before turning orange, marking the transition between the two seasons.

Grass will turn a lighter shade of green in September (Image via Nintendo)

For players in the Southern Hemisphere, the month will bring in heaps of material associated with spring.

Crafting materials

September will also introduce a couple of new crafting items, including acorns and pine cones.

They look good the way they are and can be used as decorative items. However, players can also use these to craft items. Players will also get to try out a great deal of new DIY recipes. Interestingly, they can get more by shooting down balloons that hover over Animal Crossing island.

Pines and acorns will be the new crafting items for September (Image via Nintendo)

Players in the Southern Hemisphere can collect young spring bamboo from the bamboo trees, which can be used to craft an array of new items.

Again, Animal Crossing players will have to hunt for DIY recipes to craft items inspired by a bamboo theme.

Events and bush changes

September doesn't have a lot of events to offer. Sadly, Moon Viewing Day, Chuseok and the Bug-Off event are the only affairs players are looking forward to.

Even though the aforementioned events offer a handful of new items, players are eager for events that October will introduce.

Tea Olive Bushes will be available in September (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Animal Crossing players can plant a wide array of bushes on their island. Unsurprisingly, these spawn in the game depending on the season they are associated with.

For players in the Northern Hemisphere, the Hibiscus Bushes will stop spawning on September 20.

Fret not, the Tea Olive Bushes will replace them and will be available from September 21.

New critters

Each month bears an array of new critters. September will not be any different. Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to get their hands on the following critters:

Common butterfly

Yellow butterfly

Monarch butterfly

Cricket and the bell cricket

Red dragonfly

Violin beetle

Centipede

Pike

Cherry salmon

Char

Golden trout salmon

King salmon

Mitten crab

Sturgeon

Oyster

Chambered nautilus

Umbrella octopus

Sweet shrimp

Players in the Southern Hemisphere can expect to find the following critters:

Yellow butterfly

Tiger butterfly

Peacock butterfly

Mantis and orchid mantis

Honeybee

Stink bug and man face stink bug

Ladybug

Tiger beetle

Tadpole

Loach

Cherry salmon

Char

Golden trout

Barred knifejaw

Spidercrab

Chambered nautilus

Umbrella octopus

September seems to be the perfect month for Animal Crossing players who are looking forward to completing their critterpedia or completing the museum.

