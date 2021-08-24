Pumpkin guide in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to grow, its uses, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to craft items using a variety of materials. This makes the game a lot more interesting and fun to play for the Animal Crossing community members. Pumpkins are one of the newest items that players can use to craft items on their Animal Crossing islands.

Pumpkins play a vital role in introducing the essence of fall during the game's fall update. Therefore, it is natural that they are one of the main items used to craft various fall-themed limited-time items.

Players can understand the mechanics of crafting a pumpkin patch by referring to this video by Mayor Mori.

How to grow pumpkins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To grow pumpkins, players will first need to purchase Pumpkin starts or seeds. Players can only do so in October from Nook's Cranny or Leif. The price of the pumpkin starts vary depending on who you buy it from, but they usually cost within the range of 140 to 280 Bells. Players can also obtain pumpkin starts by giving Jack more than 2 candies or from villagers as well.

Once players have obtained pumpkins and/or pumpkin starts, they can begin planting them to grow their pumpkin patch. Players can either plant pumpkin starts or whole pumpkins. A third method involves players harvesting pumpkins that have already been planted. Once the pumpkins have been planted, watering them will yield more harvest.

Pumpkins take approximately four days to grow. Once a fully grown pumpkin has been picked, it will take two days for a new pumpkin to regrow in that same spot. However, this regrowth will also depend on the care provided to the pumpkin via watering.

Pumpkins can be of four different colors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - orange, yellow, white, and green. Planting a pumpkin of a specific color will yield players pumpkins of that exact color.

Uses of pumpkins

Pumpkins are an essential part of the DIY recipes used to craft various Halloween-themed items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These even include seasonal Halloween-themed furniture items.

Some of these items include:

spooky table

spooky rug

spooky carriage

spooky flooring

spooky tower

Come October. These items will be available to craft to enjoy the Halloween update in Animal Crossing to the fullest.

