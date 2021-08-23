Limited time September items revealed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Each month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings in new limited-time items. In the same way, items from the previous month take a swift exit and don't return for another year.

These limited-time items are very often related to seasonal events, implying that they're available for a short duration but will make for exquisite decorative items.

The month of September is set to bring an array of limited-time items as well. The following section will throw more light on the details around the items and when and how players can get their hands on them.

According to popular Animal Crossing YouTuber, Crossing Channel, the following is a list of the items that will arrive in September.

Limited time items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Grape harvest basket

This is an item which is repeating from last year. It will be available throughout the month, giving players enough time and ample shots to try to grab it.

The grape harvest basket will be available throughout September (Image via Nintendo)

Sadly, the grape harvest basket is essentially a backpack and can't be used as a decorative item.

Be that as it may, the backpack is pretty unique and players should consider getting it before time runs out.

Moon rug

Yet another item that is repeating from last year. The moon rug is part of the moon viewing festivities and will be available from September 12 to September 30.

However, for players who started playing Animal Crossing this year, this serves as a spectacular decorative item.

Moon rugs can't be placed outdoors (Image via Nintendo)

Sadly, even after constant requests, Nintendo hasn't made it possible for players to place rugs outdoors.

August saw the inclusion of several new items and new features that have never been seen before. It is possible that Nintendo might allow players to place rugs outdoors in one of the subsequent updates.

Dango and moon cakes

The following items are making their way to New Horizons for the first time, but have been available in previous iterations of the long-running franchise. Dango and moon cakes are food items, which are a part of the moon viewing festivities.

Dango and moon cakes are a part of the moon viewing festivities (Image via Nintendo)

More importantly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been criticized for not including food items, so the inclusion of the aforementioned components function as a welcome change for players. The items will be available from September 12 to September 21.

Songpyeon

Yet another item that was added via update 1.11.0 to go along with Chuseok celebrations in Animal Crossing.

The item can be obtained from Nook Shopping for 1,100 bells and can be placed on the ground or on a tabletop.

Songpyeon is part of the Chuseok celebrations in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

It will be available from September 12 to September 21. Interestingly, this item doesn't appear in the catalog and no Animal Crossing villager on the island has this item in their homes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish