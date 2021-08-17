Will Nintendo introduce island expansion in the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update?

Animal Crossing players have wanted island expansion for quite some time. One of the biggest downsides to Animal Crossing is the island limits. The island has a limited amount of space, and each player can only have one island. This can cause some other downsides, too. Islands have often been thematically designed, and that can often translate to seasonal decorations. Halloween islands, for example, are great but only during that time of year.

Island expansion would open up a world of possibilities for players. Will it come in the next update?

Is island expansion coming in the next Animal Crossing update?

Players have been speculating and hoping for more to come in future Animal Crossing updates. A few of the bigger requests may be on the horizon. After data miners uncovered a lot of interesting files from the 1.11.0 update, it seems like returning NPCs (Brewster) and Gyroids might be on their way. The next, and arguably biggest update, that might come is island expansion.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has so much potential for expansion.

More Islands, decorate villager homes, returning NPCs, gyroids, classic furniture sets, new critters, shop upgrades. Could be a big year for the game. — Mayor Mori (@MayorMori) April 5, 2021

Nintendo announced in a tweet that there were going to be two updates to Animal Crossing in 2021. The 1.11.0 update, has come, gone and changed quite a few things. It was ultimately just a seasonal update, though. The second was promised by the end of the year, but speculation has arisen about when that might be. It's possible that it will happen in November or even October, since the 1.11.0 seasonal events only go through Halloween.

The second 2021 update could involve the addition of Brewster and Gyroids, but it might also include something bigger: island expansion. It is actually strange that there is a one island limit for Animal Crossing players. In the real world, which Animal Crossing simulates, there's no real limit on how much land a person can have and there's a finite amount of land on earth.

Could Animal Crossing island expansion be coming soon? Image via Nintendo

In a game, though, there's no limit. Players could spend bells on expanding their own island, or getting another one. Either way it fits right in with what Animal Crossing strives to be: a real life simulator. There's no telling whether or not Nintendo will include this in the next update. It's not been uncovered in any data mines yet, but it would be a tremendous addition that many players have been longing for.

things that i think would be neat additions to animal crossing:

-high and low tide on the beach with additional creatures that can only be found during each

-island expansion with more room for villagers and possibility for some vendors to have permanent shops — ‧̍̊˙· 𓆝.° ｡˚𓆛˚｡ °.𓆞 ·˙‧̍̊ (@threecherriez) December 30, 2020

Will island expansion ever be an update for Animal Crossing?

