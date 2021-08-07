Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 guide- Fireworks and other events, leaks, Halloween items, bugs, and more

Animal Crossing update 1.11.0 came out a few days back and has added tons of new content to the title. The update is clearly a sign of better things to come.

The update added the Fireworks event along with a few new mini-season events and their corresponding items that are currently time locked. Interestingly, the update also brought in a few bugs and removed a few fan-favorite items from the game. However, this might have been an accident, and it is possible that Nintendo will address the issue in subsequent updates.

The beginning of a new month means new critters for players to get their hands on. Similarly, an array of critters leave the island and don't return until a year later.

The following section sheds light on the new elements in update 1.11.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What has update 1.11.0 added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Fireworks and other seasonal events

The Fireworks event has been the highlight of the fifth title in the long-running franchise.

Interestingly, Nintendo added 12 new items to Redd's Raffle this year, making it 24 for players who are new to the game.

Boba Milk Tea and Cotton Candy are highlights of this year's event (Image via Nintendo)

Boba Milk Tea, Cotton Candy and ice lollies are highlights for this year's event. Boba Milk Tea and Coffee also mark the first instance of beverages the players can walk around with on their islands and also consume them.

Both outfits are available for 2,500 bells each (Image via Nintendo)

The Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day event has also begun and will end on August 14. The event celebrates Chinese folklore and adds the Hikoboshi and the Orihime Outfit for 2,500 bells each.

The Obon Festival celebrates Japanese ancestors (Image via Nintendo)

The Obon festival takes flight on August 10. It is a Japanese festival which celebrates ancestors. Eggplant Cow and Cucumber Horse will be available until August 16.

Moon Viewing Day and Chuseok will take place from September 12 to September 21 and will add the Dango and Moon Cakes, and Songpyeon, respectively.

Bugs

The update might've added several new elements to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it also added a range of bugs and glitches.

A bug removed the orchestrated version of the theme song that plays in Nook's Cranny right before it's about to shut for the day.

This might be accidental and it's possible that Nintendo might fix it in future updates. Another bug is limited to Harv's island in Animal Crossing.

The island has all the base versions of the items (Image via Nintendo)

Players are finding it tough to decorate the cabin. Items are appearing in the incorrect design or color which is affecting the player's ability to customize items in the game.

The island has all the base versions of the items, ignoring the specific versions the players own.

Halloween items in Animal Crossing

Data miners also covered evidence of new Halloween themed items, which are currently time locked.

This suggests that Animal Crossing update 1.11.0 has material for events until late October, implying that the next update might come out sometime in November.

Rumors suggest that the next Nintendo Direct might take place in September as has been a trend. If such reports are to be believed, devs might share more interesting updates around Animal Crossing as E3 was a rather sad affair.

Animal Crossing patrons have a lot to look forward to. True, the last couple of months have been a little disappointing, but the movement around the title is still alive and we might hear more sooner rather than later.

