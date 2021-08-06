Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 adds the Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day event - Significance, new items and more 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 isn't as significant as players hoped it would be, but it added an array of new items and events.

The Fireworks event is undoubtedly a highlight of the summer, with new items available for players this time around. Nintendo has introduced 12 new items for the event and 24 for those who are new to Animal Crossing island.

Hello! Until August 14th, Nook Shopping will offer items related to Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day, a traditional Chinese celebration that's similar to Valentine's Day. I hope you enjoy them! pic.twitter.com/9gficQhFsx — Isabelle UK (@AC_Isabelle) August 5, 2021

However, the new seasonal events look pretty scrumptious as well, with Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day already live.

Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day event in Animal Crossing

Both events went live the day before and will be available until August 14. Interestingly, their corresponding items will be available until August 31. This is a returning event, which celebrates the Chinese holiday about a love story between Zhinü and Niulang.

Players can purchase two outfits to celebrate this event with other players from around the world. The event offers the Hikoboshi Outfit and the Orihime Outfit. Both items can be purchased for 2,500 Bells.

People in Japan can be found wearing a Yukata, which is essentially a Kimono for the summer fireworks festival.

Several players on the Animal Crossing island might be wearing the Yukata to take part in the event. Both outfits are extremely beautiful and will look great throughout the year.

Other festivals added to Animal Crossing via update 1.11.0

The Obon festival is a Japanese holiday that celebrates the value of ancestors. On this day, ancestral spirits return home and Animal Crossing players will be able to purchase the following items from August 10 to August 16.

Eggplant Cow

Cucumber Horse

The Moon Viewing Day event will take place in September and will add two new items to the title.

The event will take place from September 12 to September 21 and will add Dango and Moon cakes.

Chuseok is another festival that will take place simultaneously and will add Songpyeon to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Apart from that, 12 new Halloween-themed items have been uncovered by data miners. This means that the next Animal Crossing update might roll out around November.

Be that as it may, the next Nintendo Direct might take place next month and players might see the return of Brewster or witness more extravagant updates.

