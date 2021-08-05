Everything coming in September to Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Events, critters and more 

The month of August has just arrived in Animal Crossing and brought a lot of new changes. It also saw the arrival of a long awaited update.

Still, Animal Crossing players are constantly looking to the future and in this case, the month of September. Both months are packed with great events and items.

September is the last of the summer months, which means there will be a lot of activity. Here's everything coming to Animal Crossing in September.

September changes coming to Animal Crossing

The latest huge update was announced at the end of July, and the promise of more to come puts the next update at the end of the year, possibly November.

With that in mind, it's safe to assume there won't be any updates for the month of September.

Still, there's plenty to be excited about.

Hello! Until August 14th, Nook Shopping will offer items related to Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day, a traditional Chinese celebration that's similar to Valentine's Day. I hope you enjoy them! pic.twitter.com/MOioC2p9F0 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) August 5, 2021

September critters

There are several critters in Animal Crossing that will either be debuting or making their return in the month of September.

Common butterfly- 160 bells

Yellow butterfly- 160 bells

Monarch butterfly- 140 bells

Cricket- 130 bells

Bell cricket- 430 bells

Red dragonfly- 180 bells

Violin beetle- 450 bells

Pill bug- 250 bells

Centipede- 300 bells

Tadpole- 100 bells

Loach- 400 bells

Cherry salmon- 1,000 bells

Char- 3,800 bells

Golden trout- 15,000 bells

Barred knifejaw- 5,000 bells

Oyster- 1,100 bells

Turban shell- 1,000 bells

Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells

Umbrella octopus- 6,000 bells

Sweet shrimp- 1,400 bells

September events

There are also a few events scheduled for the month of September. The Grape Harvest Festival, a recurring event, will last the entire month.

The Moon Viewing Festival, a new addition, is scheduled for September 12, 2021 and will run through September 21, 2021. The third Saturday will also be a Bug Off event.

Oh, by the way, I wanted to mention a new seasonal item available now through Nook Shopping. It's a cute grape-harvest basket! It's only available from now through the end of the month, so I wanted to make sure you didn't miss it. Take care! pic.twitter.com/U1UyXpWF7A — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 1, 2020

The Chuseok event, another new addition, will be held at the same time. These events will bring about some new items, including the Dango, moon cakes and Songpyeon as well as other related items.

Dango design. Image via Nintendo

September is poised to be a huge month for Animal Crossing players.

