Every event and corresponding items coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 1.11.0 update

After months of waiting in anticipation, the Animal Crossing community finally received an update in New Horizons. Now, while this might not be the big update that players have been waiting for, it's better than nothing.

In fact, Nintendo has introduced a couple of new events and items with this minor update, which is better than the recycled events players were getting all this while. Update 1.11.0 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings with it four main events spanning over the course of August and September - Obon, Moon Viewing Day, Fireworks Show and Chuseok.

In keeping with every Animal Crossing event so far, these events, too, come with their own set of items as rewards.

Every event coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 1.11.0

Obon event (August 10 - August 16)

The Obon event in Animal Crossing is one that was previously exclusive to New Leaf. In this event, players are rewarded with a face cutout and one other item by Isabelle. These rewards can be obtained by simply striking up a conversation with Isabelle.

Obon Festival event in Animal Crossing (Image via Animal Crossing World)

The items that come as rewards in this event are as follows:

Eggplant Cow

Cucumber Horse

These are free items that only Isabelle can give a player during the Obon event. Players cannot buy them from Nook Shopping in the future.

Fireworks Show event (every weekend in August)

The Fireworks Show event is a limited time event that will last all through August. Players can enjoy this event every weekend in August, from 7 PM to 12 AM. The dates for this event are August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Art curator Redd is in charge of the rewards for this event, and he offers rewards when players enter Redd's Raffle using Raffle Tickets, which they have to buy using 500 Bells. Redd offers 12 rewards for attending this event.

Redd's Raffle during the Fireworks Show event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Twinfinite)

Similarly, Isabelle offers rewards for attending the Fireworks Show event as well. She offers four rewards, where players can collect one every week.

Redd's reward items:

Red Sparkler

Blue Sparkler

Fountain Firework

Bubble Blower

Uchiwa Fan

Pinwheel

Tweeter

Blue Balloon

Red Balloon

Yellow Balloon

Green Balloon

Pink Balloon

Isabelle's reward items:

Bulb Bopper

Flower Bopper

Heart Bopper

Star Bopper

Moon Viewing Day (September 12 - September 21)

Moon Viewing Day, too, is an event that is not new in the Animal Crossing franchise. Players have previously seen this event in titles like New Leaf, Pocket Camp and even City Folk. The event usually takes place between September and October, around the time of the Autumnal Equinox.

In this event, players have to visit Isabelle, who will share facts about the Autumn Moon with them, followed by rewards.

Moon Viewing Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Players receive Dango Cakes as their reward for the Moon Viewing Day event.

Chuseok event (September 12 - September 21)

Alongside the Moon Viewing Day event, Animal Crossing players will simultaneously witness the Chuseok event in the game. Isabella appears at the event plaza every day throughout the duration of the event and gives players rewards when spoken to.

Chuseok event in Animal Crossing (Image via Vooks)

The rewards for this event are Songpyeons.

Everything new in the 1.11.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While the events are the most exciting changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they are not all that is different in the game now. Nintendo has fixed some issues in the game as well, such as players being able to build a fence atop a pier.

Although this update is minor, it is nothing short of a ray of hope for all Animal Crossing players, since it proves to them that Nintendo still has plans for their beloved title.

Edited by Sabine Algur