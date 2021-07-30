Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update brings along Halloween leaks and more

Nintendo has recently released update 1.11.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it brings 37 new seasonal and decorative items to the game. While the patch notes and the Nintendo Japan site have only listed updates that span across August and September, Nintendo certainly has bigger plans.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update not only has season items for August and September, but data mines have revealed that the update also has files for the Halloween update.

Included in the 37 new items in the recent update are 12 Halloween items as well. These are 3 different seasonal items available in four different colors and will arrive once Nintendo releases the Halloween update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

All the Halloween items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update

The 3 Halloween items that are included in the 1.11.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons are the Spooky Treats basket, Spooky Trick Lamp, and the Spooky Tree.

These three items are available in four different colors. Players can get them from the seasonal events corner of the Nook Shop in orange, yellow, green, and monochrome colors.

These items mean that following the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update, the next one will not be arriving until after Halloween. However, Nintendo will soon make another announcement surrounding all the other seasonal events after September since they have already added the items for these in the game.

When can players expect the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update?

All the items in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update mean there is enough material for Nintendo to go on without releasing an update until November. Even after Halloween, the items build up to Turkey Day, which means the next update will arrive shortly before Thanksgiving.

Hopefully, Nintendo introduces much more in the next major update rather than just seasonal items and decorations since they become repetitive after a while and players need a lot more to stick to playing the game.

Brand new seasonal events introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update

Apart from all the seasonal events returning from last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update introduced two brand new seasonal events along with decorative items.

The Obon festival or the Japanese holiday that celebrates ancestors brings along with it a cucumber horse decoration and the eggplan cow decoration, available from August 10th - 16th.

The Chuseok event will also bring along the Sonpyon food item available in the Nook Shop from September 12-21.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul