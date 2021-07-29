Create
Animal Crossing: New Horizons update reveals Halloween leaks and 37 new items

Animal Crossing Halloween (Image via DigitalSpy)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jul 29, 2021, 11:15 AM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

Nintendo has finally released a relatively substantial update for Animal Crossing. After largely ignoring the smash hit game, Nintendo released a small and insignificant update a few days ago. This upset the players who were waiting patiently for an update to the game they love so much. However, no major introductions were made: They only updated the dialog and player cards.

Now, Nintendo has finally released an actual update: The 1.11 update went live today. There will be several seasonal items, including for Halloween. Here are all the new items available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New items in the 1.11 update

This update was set to feature a revamped fireworks event and seasonal events arriving in the next couple of months. Here are the events coming out of the 1.11 update:

  • Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day: August 5th–14th (recurring event)
  • Bon Festival: August 10th–16th (new to 1.11)
  • Grape Harvest Festival: September 1st–30th (recurring event)
  • Moon Viewing Day: September 12th–21st (new to 1.11)
  • Chuseok: September 12th–21st (new to 1.11)

There are 37 new items added in the 1.11 update. Twelve new hand-held food items are being added to the game. This includes four flavors of cotton candy, three popsicles and five types of tea (strawberry and mango to name a couple).

Popsicles in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube
There will also be 13 seasonal exclusives. These are related to the aforementioned seasonal events. There will be Grape Harvest Festival-themed items, most notably the backpack. There will also be several moon-themed items for the Moon Viewing Festival. However, the items won't be available until their event begins.

New items coming. Image via Nintendo Wire
Nintendo is also getting a leg up on some of the later holidays with this most recent update. The 1.11 update will bring twelve Halloween items to New Horizons. There will be a Spooky Tree Basket, a Spooky Trick Lamp and a Spooky Tree. These will all come in multiple color variations.

This update is live and most of these items are available to players right now. Update Animal Crossing: New Horizons to begin.

Edited by Sabine Algur
