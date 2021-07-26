Nintendo introduces new villager dialogs in an Animal Crossing update

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been in desperate need of new content for a while now. However, these requests from the community fell upon deaf ears. The community began to speculate that Nintendo had moved on from New Horizons and was working on a new Animal Crossing title.

However, recently, many players have started noticing a certain element in the Animal Crossing title that has led them to believe that there has been a secret update for the game.

Villagers are the only characters in Animal Crossing that players can interact with, apart from other players. However, a common complaint was that the dialogs for these villagers did not have much variety. It made interacting with them very boring. The community had requested for more dialog from their New Horizons villagers, and it seems Nintendo has finally heard its fans' demands.

Villagers are becoming more aware in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GamesRadar)

New dialogs introduced for Animal Crossing villagers

Recent chatter within the community suggests that many players have been noticing newer dialogs spoken by their Animal Crossing villagers. This has pleasantly surprised many players, since the community had almost given up hope for any of their demands to be met by Nintendo.

Players are claiming that they are hearing longer and more versatile dialogs from their Animal Crossing villagers, which has made them a lot more interesting to interact with.

Versatile dialogs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers (Image via Reddit)

Does the introduction of newer dialog in Animal Crossing: New Horizons satisfy players completely? The answer is no. This is because while the villagers are speaking new dialogs, there are not too many dialogs that players can respond to. So, while this update gets rid of the mundane responses from villagers, it does not allow for interesting conversations to take place within the game.

However, this can be seen as a step in the right direction from Nintendo, as even this minor update can reassure Animal Crossing: New Horizons players that they can expect improvements in this almost dying title.

