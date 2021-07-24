Nintendo reveals new Animal Crossing: New Horizons character cards for 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now desperately in need of new content. The game needs new events and characters to keep older players of the game engaged in the title instead of only catering to newer players. However, there is no saying when the Animal Crossing community will get this much needed update.

While in-game updates are still uncertain, Nintendo recently announced the arrival of a brand new set of character cards for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This set is the third set of cards that have been introduced since New Horizons released, and is supposedly going to be one of the most packed ones. There are four Animal Crossing character cards so far.

New character cards revealed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Trading cards have become a very important part of the Animal Crossing franchise, acting as the mark of a veteran player. Animal Crossing trading cards are the most popular in Japan, so every card set usually sees their initial release in Japan itself. The most popular character card set so far has been the reputed Amiibo card set, which saw exploding sales numbers during its release after the boom in popularity of New Horizons.

Animal crossing: New Horizons trading cards (Image via DodoCodes.com)

The new character card set will contain 32 cards, the most of any card set released till date. It is also going to be slightly different from previous card sets, which mainly focused on villager characters. This card set will focus on the 2022 calendar, as well as the villagers' birthdays. There will be about 16 new villager cards in this set, including the likes of Raymond among others. These cards will have details about the characters including their birthdays on the front, followed by a postcard at the back.

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons character card set will also be released by Bandai, similar to the previous card sets. The set will be available for purchase in October 2021, but is already open for pre-order. However, as is the trend, it is expected that these cards will also primarily see a Japan release. But the cards will be available for purchase on websites like Amazon and eBay.

