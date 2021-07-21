Smug villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything we know so far

Smug villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are quite easy to get along with, owing to their polite disposition. In general, most personality types are easy to get along with in Animal Crossing, apart from the cranky villagers.

First introduced in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, the smug personality type includes some of the fan-favorite characters in the game, like Julian. However, some smug villagers are also quite proud and rather full of themselves. Therefore, they might not get along well with the player (looking at you, Raymond).

On the whole, smug villagers are a combination of many different personality types. They are lively, kind and positive, but may come off as cunning and conceited. In Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, smug villagers tend to have a bigger ego and talk about how much cooler they are than everyone else, making them a bit of a bummer.

However, Animal Crossing players may rest assured, as these lovely characters do not have malice in their hearts.

Smug villagers also occasionally flirt with the player. They also get along easily with peppy, snooty, normal, lazy and other smug villagers. However, they might get into conflicts with cranky, jock and sisterly villagers.

What do we know about the smug villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Smug villagers all follow the same daily routine in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players can find them up and about from 7 AM on. They go to bed quite late, at 2 AM.

Here's an interesting fact about Animal Crossing: New Horizons' smug villagers: As of now, there have been a total of 35 smug villagers throughout the game. This makes them the least common male personality in Animal Crossing.

Among the smug villagers present in the game now, O’Hare, Raymond, Lopez, Julian and Marshal are some of the most popular ones. However, players seem to dislike certain smug villagers, like Rodney, Olaf, Hippeux, Pietro and Eugene (who has unfortunately been an eyesore for many players out there).

Edited by Sabine Algur