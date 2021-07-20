Top 5 sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Introduced in New Leaf, sisterly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a starting villager type. This set of female villagers is very caring and friendly, especially towards the players.

This makes them the perfect starter villagers for everyone new to the game.

Players can't let the docile personality fool them since sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can also be blunt, straightforward, and tomboyish, which they might find to be rude at times.

The 24 sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons form the least common personality in the game. They wake up at 9.30 AM and sleep at 3 AM, and are the best source for players if they need fighting tips or ways to relax.

The caring and protective nature of sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes it easier for them to befriend players, which is why they are often a popular choice to fill up the island roster.

Best sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Out of all the sisterly villagers available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here are the top 5 to have on players' islands:

#1 Reneigh

The sisterly horse villager derives her name from a clever pun on the sound that a horse makes. She is one of the most stylish and fashionable villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with a pink mane and tail whilst wearing silver eyeliner and a zig-zag print dress.

Apart from these, she has hooves that are of a turquoise shade to enhance her stylish look.

Reneigh's house in Animal Crossing: New has rattan furniture with a printed rug across the floor and tiled walls, giving off a homey feel.

#2 Pashmina

Pashmina is a sisterly goat villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons whose name is inspired by the cashmere fabric that people can get from goats. Another one of her personality traits is her famous catchphrase "kidders."

Pashmina's rainbow sweater (Image via Reddit)

The sisterly goat lives in a retro diner house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a K.K. Slider jukebox to satisfy her musical hobby.

#3 Phoebe

While Phoebe might be a sisterly ostrich villager, she very much has the personality of a phoenix. She is a red and yellow hued villager resembling the fiery creature the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager is inspired by.

Phoebe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Her house also follows a fiery theme with the interior consisting of a Magma-cavern wall, lava flooring, log stool, red camping cot, tiki torch and a bonfire as well.

#4 Shari

Shari is a sisterly monkey villager with round blushy cheeks giving rise to her catchphrase "cheeky". The Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager is based on a squirrel monkey, and has a white and gray body with banana yellow hands and feet.

Shari has a rather dull house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with wooden flooring and patterned walls. The furniture in her house is also purple and black-colored from the Rattan set.

#5 Mira

This sisterly villager takes her caring and responsible personality to a whole new level as she could probably be a superhero. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager features red markings covering her eyes. This lends her face the look of a superhero mask.

She also features a superhero-like suit that makes her personality even stronger.

Mira's house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Rather than having a lot of furniture in her house, Mira lives in a theatre-like room with cardboard cutouts of trees as walls to make her home look like a stage. Is Mira a real superhero or is it all an act?

