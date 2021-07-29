New items and seasonal changes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in August and September

Nintendo recently announced an update for the month of August for Animal Crossing. While it isn't huge, it is the first substantial update in quite some time.
Many players are relieved to just be getting anything at this point, while others are frustrated that it appears to just be a seasonal update and nothing more. Still, the update is coming tomorrow for Animal Crossing players and it might have some pretty great additions to the game. Here's what players can expect in tomorrow's update.
New items coming to Animal Crossing in August
The month of August is coming quickly, and that means new seasonal changes. As with most months, there are new creatures that become available. Here are the new creatures Animal Crossing players can find in August.
- Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells
- Moray eel- 2,000 bells
- Ray- 3,000 bells
- Flatworm- 700 bells
- Migratory locust- 600 bells
- Rice grasshopper- 400 bells
Aside from that, the update scheduled for tomorrow will bring about a lot of new items for the month of August (since that month starts just three days after the update goes live). Some rumored items include cotton candy, popsicles and a new tapioca drink for the fireworks festival that Nintendo has planned.
There are also going to be new seasonal celebrations. One that will be coming in August is the Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day. It is a recurring event from last year and focuses on two star crossed lovers who can only meet on this one day, which is August 5th through the 14th. The items pictured below will accompany this event and be available for purchase.
The second event will be the Bon Festival. It is a completely new event as it is the first event coming in the new update that wasn't available to players before this. This will occur from August 10th to the 16th. The third event is the Grape Harvest Festival, which is a returning event. This event will run the entire month of September.
Moon Viewing Day will also return, but has been significantly changed for the latest version. This will run from September 12th to September 21st. Chuseok will also be a new addition to Animal Crossing following the update. This will last the same amount of time as the Moon Viewing event.
These events will have accompanying items and new things coming as well. The future is bright for Animal Crossing.