New items and seasonal changes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in August and September

Nintendo recently announced an update for the month of August for Animal Crossing. While it isn't huge, it is the first substantial update in quite some time.

Many players are relieved to just be getting anything at this point, while others are frustrated that it appears to just be a seasonal update and nothing more. Still, the update is coming tomorrow for Animal Crossing players and it might have some pretty great additions to the game. Here's what players can expect in tomorrow's update.

A free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items. pic.twitter.com/NiIb0M5wAv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

New items coming to Animal Crossing in August

The month of August is coming quickly, and that means new seasonal changes. As with most months, there are new creatures that become available. Here are the new creatures Animal Crossing players can find in August.

Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells

Moray eel- 2,000 bells

Ray- 3,000 bells

Flatworm- 700 bells

Migratory locust- 600 bells

Rice grasshopper- 400 bells

Aside from that, the update scheduled for tomorrow will bring about a lot of new items for the month of August (since that month starts just three days after the update goes live). Some rumored items include cotton candy, popsicles and a new tapioca drink for the fireworks festival that Nintendo has planned.

There are also going to be new seasonal celebrations. One that will be coming in August is the Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day. It is a recurring event from last year and focuses on two star crossed lovers who can only meet on this one day, which is August 5th through the 14th. The items pictured below will accompany this event and be available for purchase.

Two new items coming from the Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day. Image via YouTube

The second event will be the Bon Festival. It is a completely new event as it is the first event coming in the new update that wasn't available to players before this. This will occur from August 10th to the 16th. The third event is the Grape Harvest Festival, which is a returning event. This event will run the entire month of September.

Grape harvest festival backpack. Image via Twinfinite

Moon Viewing Day will also return, but has been significantly changed for the latest version. This will run from September 12th to September 21st. Chuseok will also be a new addition to Animal Crossing following the update. This will last the same amount of time as the Moon Viewing event.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

These events will have accompanying items and new things coming as well. The future is bright for Animal Crossing.

