All bugs and sea creatures arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in August 

As with most months in Animal Crossing, new creatures burst onto the scene. Seasonal and monthly changes are a big part of Animal Crossing and how it stays active without big updates, though the latter is seemingly on the horizon.

With July dwindling down and August coming in less than a week, it is beneficial to know the bugs, fish, sea creatures and more that are going to be arriving in New Horizons.

Creatures arriving in Animal Crossing for August

Here are some of the fish available in August and their prices. They will be available during various times of the day and in varying bodies of water throughout the month of August.

Koi- 4,000 bells

Ranchu goldfish- 4,500 bells

Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells (new addition in August)

Snapping turtle- 5,000 bells

Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells

Angelfish- 3,000 bells

Betta- 2,500 bells

Pirhana- 2,500 bells

Arowana- 10,000 bells

so I picked up playing Animal Crossing new leaf again and I can´t stop thinking about making some..fish pins..(mola mola/arowana/coelacanth)🐠🐟💦 pic.twitter.com/t8drYxg22w — Liya/mochipanko 🌸🌱 (@mochiipanko) July 24, 2019

Moray eel- 2,000 bells (new addition in August)

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Giant trevally- 4,500 bells

Ray- 3,000 bells (new addition in August)

Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells

Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells

Saw shark- 12,000 bells

Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells

Great white shark- 15,000 bells

Whale shark- 13,000 bells

Barreleye- 15,000 bells

Coelacanth- 15,000 bells

Here are some of the sea creatures available in August and their prices. They will be up for grabs during various times of the day and in the ocean throughout the month of August.

Flatworm- 700 bells (new addition in August)

Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells

Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells

Abalone- 2,000 bells

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Vampire squid- 10,000 bells

Gazami crab- 2,200 bells

Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells

Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells

Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells

Here are some of the bugs available in Animal Crossing in August and their prices. These bugs will be available during various times of the day throughout the whole month.

Migratory locust- 600 bells (new addition in August)

Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells

Rice grasshopper- 400 bells (new addition in August)

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells

Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells

Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells

Scarab beetle. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells

Giant stag- 10,000 bells

Walker cicada- 400 bells (new addition in August)

Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells

Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells

Golden stag- 12,000 bells

Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells

Horned atlas- 8,000 bells

Horned elephant- 8,000 bells

Horned Hercules- 12,000 bells

Scorpion- 8,000 bells

Scorpion. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

These are some of the best finds in the month of August in Animal Crossing that can fetch players quite a bit of bells.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul