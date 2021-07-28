All bugs and sea creatures arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in August 

As with most months in Animal Crossing, new creatures burst onto the scene. Seasonal and monthly changes are a big part of Animal Crossing and how it stays active without big updates, though the latter is seemingly on the horizon.
With July dwindling down and August coming in less than a week, it is beneficial to know the bugs, fish, sea creatures and more that are going to be arriving in New Horizons.
Creatures arriving in Animal Crossing for August
Here are some of the fish available in August and their prices. They will be available during various times of the day and in varying bodies of water throughout the month of August.
- Koi- 4,000 bells
- Ranchu goldfish- 4,500 bells
- Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells (new addition in August)
- Snapping turtle- 5,000 bells
- Giant snakehead- 5,500 bells
- Angelfish- 3,000 bells
- Betta- 2,500 bells
- Pirhana- 2,500 bells
- Arowana- 10,000 bells
- Moray eel- 2,000 bells (new addition in August)
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
- Giant trevally- 4,500 bells
- Ray- 3,000 bells (new addition in August)
- Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells
- Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells
- Saw shark- 12,000 bells
- Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells
- Great white shark- 15,000 bells
- Whale shark- 13,000 bells
- Barreleye- 15,000 bells
- Coelacanth- 15,000 bells
Here are some of the sea creatures available in August and their prices. They will be up for grabs during various times of the day and in the ocean throughout the month of August.
- Flatworm- 700 bells (new addition in August)
- Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells
- Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells
- Vampire squid- 10,000 bells
- Gazami crab- 2,200 bells
- Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells
- Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells
- Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells
Here are some of the bugs available in Animal Crossing in August and their prices. These bugs will be available during various times of the day throughout the whole month.
- Migratory locust- 600 bells (new addition in August)
- Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells
- Rice grasshopper- 400 bells (new addition in August)
- Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells
- Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells
- Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells
- Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells
- Giant stag- 10,000 bells
- Walker cicada- 400 bells (new addition in August)
- Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells
- Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells
- Golden stag- 12,000 bells
- Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells
- Horned atlas- 8,000 bells
- Horned elephant- 8,000 bells
- Horned Hercules- 12,000 bells
- Scorpion- 8,000 bells
These are some of the best finds in the month of August in Animal Crossing that can fetch players quite a bit of bells.