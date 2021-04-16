Animal Crossing New Horizons diving guide

Spring is finally here, and summer is not too far away for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere.

With Nature Day around the corner, islanders are feeling inspired by the natural in-game environment. Players are particularly returning to the sea as warmer weather approaches.

Diving in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing celebrated its 20th anniversary this week, marking two decades of Bell collecting, fishing, and Nook's Cranny. Of the newest additions to the Animal Crossing legacy is New Horizons, which also recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Over the last year, players have been able to explore and develop an island via the Tom Nook Getaway Package. While decorating maps and collecting beloved villagers is nothing new to long-time Animal Crossing players, New Horizons brought an in-game feature that allows players to dive underneath the surface of the sea.

Players who are looking to go diving simply need to order the Nook Miles wet suit by redeeming 800 miles from the Nook Stop within the Town Hall. The ABD also features a wet suit with a leaf pattern for 3,000 Bells on the Nook Shopping screen. Animal Crossing Islanders may also purchase the basic striped wet suit for 800 Bells from Timmy and Tommy.

After wearing the wet suit, players can enter the ocean to go diving for special sea creatures and may be lucky enough to receive a visit from Pascal.

Once in the water, islanders can swim around freely, though they should aim towards the bubbles. Pressing Y on their Nintendo Switch Systems will allow players to dive down and retrieve whatever creature is causing the air bubbles to rise. It is important to note that the creature may try to escape as fish and bugs normally do, so players may have to chase the shadow.

Advertisement

Among the creatures that players have a chance at catching are Sea Pigs, Umbrella Octopi, Mantis Shrimps, and Scallops. Players who are looking to swim alongside Pascal should aim to catch one Scallop a day, as the otter NPC will then appear to make a trade for a valuable and rare recipe.

Islanders should note that some sea creatures are only available at specific times, as listed below.

Animal Crossing Creatures available from 4 PM to 9 AM:

Sea Pig

Slate Pencil Urchin

Abalone

Chambered Nautilus

Tiger Prawn

Sweet Shrimp

Mantis Shrimp

Flatworm

Animal Crossing Creatures available from 9 AM to 4 PM:

Giant Isopod

I found the giant isopod and IT PEEKS OUT OF ITS TUB OH MY GOD MY HEART #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yZVfsujgcX — franz, #InverteFest 23-25 April (@franzanth) July 3, 2020

Animal Crossing Sea Creatures Available throughout the day:

Seaweed

Sea Grapes

Sea Cucumber

Sea Star

Sea Urchin

Sea Anemone

Moon Jellyfish

Sea Slug

Pearl Oyster

Mussel

Oyster

Scallop

Whelk

Turban Shell

Gigas Giant Clam

Octopus

Umbrella Octopus

Gazami Crab

Dungeness Crab

Snow Crab

Red King Crab

Acorn Barnacle

Spider Crab

Lobster

Sea Pineapple

Venus' Flower Basket

Advertisement

After islanders collect several new creatures, they should take them to the Museum's very own Blathers so that he can evaluate the creatures and place them in a safe environment for all of the villagers to enjoy.