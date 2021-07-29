How to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons to version 1.11.0

Ever since Nintendo announced a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players have been gushing over it.

Update 1.11.0 arrived earlier today and will introduce several new items to the game. Players, however, need to update the game to the latest version to get their hands on new content.

Downloading an update in Animal Crossing

It is important to note that all your data will still be available once they have completed the update.

If the console is connected to the internet, the update will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Players who wish to play together will need to have the same version of the game. More importantly, players need to purchase a Nintendo Online subscription to access the online features.

Complete the following steps to update the game to version 1.11.0:

Connect Nintendo Switch to the internet. Launch the game after returning to the home menu. The update will be downloaded and installed automatically. Once the update has been installed, it will appear on the top right corner of the screen.

New items making their way to Animal Crossing via update 1.11.0

The Fireworks event is perhaps the only major event to look forward to in August. The event takes place every Sunday at 7 p.m. Players are free to design their unique Fireworks patterns and share them with the rest of the community.

Raffle tickets for the event can be purchased from Redd's stall, which will be placed outside Resident Services in Animal Crossing.

The devs have tweaked the event a little this time around. Along with regular seasonal items, decorations will include depictions of Tom Nook and Isabelle.

Version 1.11.0 will add new items to the game (Image via Nintendo)

The Oban festival, which is celebrated in Japan, will also make an appearance in the game and will add items, including Eggplant Cow and Cucumber Horse.

Apart from that, the official Nintendo page also alludes to changes in gameplay that will reportedly enhance the gaming experience.

While that's good to hear, that's all the information available on the subject. Nintendo confirmed a few days ago that more Animal Crossing updates are currently in development and will roll out sometime soon.

