The Animal Crossing community has been set abuzz with the latest update from Nintendo. They waited a long time for a substantial update and have finally received one. Some players are frustrated that it's little more than a seasonal update and others are pleased they've finally been given something.

With the update officially live and more things scheduled, dataminers have been hard at work trying to find out what might be coming later. With not a lot currently happening in the game, many players have resorted to looking forward as that's where the good things might be.

Here's what the dataminers have found so far.

What's coming in the 1.11 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

According to dataminers, they have uncovered several seasonal items and other things linked to upcoming events. The upcoming events include Grape Harvest Festival, Obon Festival, Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day and of course, Halloween. Several related items are said to be coming, but the biggest potential change uncovered is not related to any of them.

Dataminers uncovered some code changes and other small modifications that appear to be alluding to the inclusion of a cafe. This indicates that longtime fan favorite villager Brewster will finally be returning and bringing the Roost along with him.

This was one of the biggest inclusions Animal Crossing players were asking for at E3 and after, but has yet to arrive.

Brewster returns? Image via Sportskeeda

The code that has been added, which may or may not come to fruition, seems to indicate that this cafe, whether or not it's the Roost with Brewster, will be added to the bottom floor of the museum as some Animal Crossing players had theorized. This is also related to Rover, a villager already in the game, coming to the museum.

This could be referring to how Animal Crossing players will unlock the newly added cafe.

Rover. Image via iMore

It is extremely important to note that these are leaks that haven't been confirmed. Nothing that has been referenced here or in the leaks is a guarantee. They're possible and even likely, but not guaranteed.

Is Brewster ever coming?

