How Animal Crossing: New Horizons could bring back Brewster and the Roost in a future update

What many fans were expecting from E3 2021 was a huge update from Nintendo for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Many fans theorized what this update might include, ranging from new villagers to new gameplay features and items. What the fans were given, though, was a huge bowl of nothing. There was no mention of the most popular Nintendo game during the entire 40 minute showcase. No updates, no sequels, nothing.

While that was a huge disappointment for Animal Crossing players, Nintendo did follow up shortly thereafter to confirm that Nintendo had plans for the future of New Horizons. While this didn't make up for the glaring omission at E3 2021, this did give Animal Crossing players reason to hope again. This has them theorizing all over again, hoping that the highly anticipated additions are coming after all. One such addition would be the return of a long-lost villager: Brewster.

If I keep swimming will I eventually find all the missing furniture sets and Brewster? — Tom, Lorehold Graduate (@SmithsAccount) July 8, 2021

Brewster's possible return to Animal Crossing

Brewster was a fan favorite villager, first appearing in Animal Crossing: Wild World in 2005. The bird villager went on to appear in City Folk and New Leaf, but was curiously omitted from New Horizons. Brewster typically works at the Roost, a coffee shop on the bottom floor of the museum. This was another fan favorite shop, but is notably absent from the current New Horizons.

That has led to many fans hoping and theorizing that he'll make his eventual return to New Horizons in the form of a major update. The first theory involves the Roost and Brewster as an extension of that, as a building upgrade for the museum. Many other buildings have available upgrades, so this makes total sense.

The Museum. Image via iMore

The second theory is a bit more plausible than the first. Many villagers have been added to the game by way of a secret update. What that means is some villagers, like Brewster, may end simply showing up at the plaza with their corresponding item in hand that players can interact with. The item here would be a coffee cup and that would be how to unlock Brewster and add the Roost to Animal Crossing. After buying a few coffees, Brewster might want to join the island as a permanent resident. Brewster would follow the same path that Mabel had earlier in the game, before she got an actual shop.

I'll play animal crossing new horizons again if they add Brewster. Mark my words. — Jelly_Boi (@JellyBoi6903) July 8, 2021

Whether or not Brewster does make his way into New Horizons remains to be seen. Fans have already theorized there are many ways Nintendo could do it, though.

