Fireworks Show event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the most popular event of summer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons finally got a new 1.11.0 update, and the community is overjoyed. Even though the update is minor, it acts as a ray of hope for the Animal Crossing community right now, after the radio silence from Nintendo post E3.

The latest update brings with it the Fireworks Show event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This event is arguably one of the prettiest in the game, and thankfully for players, it will take place every weekend in August!

Here's everything one needs to know about the Fireworks Show event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

All details about the Fireworks Show event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Fireworks Show event is a limited time event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that will take place every weekend during the month of August. The event will start at 7 PM in both hemispheres, so players across the world can enjoy it at the same time.

The event ends at 12 AM every day, and Redd's Raffle closes at the same time. Therefore, every weekend, players have 5 hours to enjoy the fireworks that light up the night sky in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Player enjoying the Fireworks Show event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via IGN)

Players can receive multiple rewards during the Fireworks Show event from Isabelle and Redd. Redd, who usually sells art, sets up a prize booth outside Resident Services called Redd's Raffle, and he allows players to enter into Redd's Raffle upon purchasing Raffle tickets using 500 Bells.

Inside Redd's Raffle, they stand the opportunity to win rewards such as fireworks, bubble wands, balloons, and much more. There are 12 items that players can win from Redd's Raffle.

Isabelle, on the other hand, has 4 items to offer to players as free rewards for attending the event. Since the event will take place on 5 days, this should not be a challenge. These items are the Bulb Bopper, Flower Bopper, Heart Bopper, and Star Bopper.

The Fireworks Show event starts at 7 PM on weekends in August (Image via Pinterest)

Players can watch custom fireworks in the sky by selecting their own patterns on their NookPhones. This event allows almost everything that was previously restricted in other ones. For instance, players can even time travel and attend the event again, in case they missed it earlier.

