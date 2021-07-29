Animal Crossing: New Horizon - Full list of New items arriving with update 1.11.0

After months of disappointing updates and events, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally come up with a new update for the game, update 1.11.0. This update is not exactly the big update that players have been hoping to get from the developers, but it's better than the radio silence they have received all this while. The update was released on July 28, and has the community buzzing ever since.

As with every update, update 1.11.0 also brings with it a set of seasonal events and items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here is a list of all the new items that are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 1.11.0.

New items coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons after the latest update

The new update on Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings with it a slew of seasonal items. The month of August will see the arrival of the Obon event, which will bring with it items such as Eggplant Cows and Cucumber Horses for players to acquire. Players can find these items in Nook Shopping between August 10 and August 16.

In September, players can acquire Dango and Moon Cakes from Nook Shopping to celebrate the Moon Viewing Day event. The event will last from September 12 to September 21. During the same time, the Animal Crossing community will also celebrate the Chuseok event, which brings with it the Songpyeon in the form of a seasonal item.

Aside from the new seasonal events and items, the 1.11.0 update has also fixed some issues within the game. For instance, the issue where a player could build a fence on a pier when they were standing on top of a custom design that had been placed on the ground has now been fixed.

Other general updates such as players being able to wake up from dreams using the - button have also been added into the game.

While this is obviously not the massive update that players have been waiting for, even this minor update is restoring faith in the community regarding their favorite Animal Crossing title. However, the big update is still long overdue, and it is about time that Nintendo introduces it to their most successful Animal Crossing title.

