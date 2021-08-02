Fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How long do they last, custom designs, Redd's Raffle prizes and more

Every year in August, Animal Crossing gets a fireworks show, and this year is no different. There are, however, some new additions to the fireworks show that came with the 1.11 update, which was finally released at the end of July. The update brought new items, including cotton candy, popsicles and fruit teas.

Each Sunday will see fireworks shows in the month of August from 7 PM to 12 AM. The timing is the same for both Northern and Southern Hemipshere Animal Crossing players. With the fireworks festival, there are custom designs, Redd's Raffle and more. Here's everything about fireworks in Animal Crossing.

Today marks the start of August! We'll be celebrating with fireworks shows every Sunday night all month long. Since today is Sunday, that means there's one tonight at 7 PM! It sounds like Redd will have new raffle prizes, so please look forward to it. pic.twitter.com/P15o1Vv3px — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) August 1, 2021

Fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the cool things players can do at these festivals is watch their own custom designs shoot off into the night sky. The way for Animal Crossing players to achieve this is simple: talk to Isabelle before the show. Prior to 7 PM, Isabelle will be taking custom designs from players to showcase at the fireworks show. Players can create up to 10 custom designs that will be shown off at the festival.

These custom designs will be shown off early in the show - shortly after 7 PM. They will also go in the order players have selected them in. Therefore, keep that in mind when choosing the order of fireworks with Isabelle. The fireworks last for exactly five hours.

In order to receive a free item for the fireworks show, players simply need to find and talk to Isabelle after the show begins. She will award them with a bopper hat, which she wears in the image below.

Isabelle wearing a bopper hat (Image via Forbes)

The last thing players need to know about is the raffle. Redd's Raffle is the best way to win prizes during the festival. Redd's Raffle tickets cost 500 Bells but will give players one of the following items:

Red sparkler

Blue sparkler

Fountain firework

Bubble blower

Uchiwa fan

Pinwheel

Tweeter

Blue balloon

Red balloon

Yellow balloon

Green balloon

Pink balloon

Ramune-Soda frozen treat

Orange frozen treat

Chocolate frozen treat

(Image via Jammy Cooks/YouTube)

Plain cotton candy

Melon cotton candy

Ramune-Soda cotton candy

Strawberry cotton candy

Boba milk tea

Boba coffee

Boba strawberry tea

Boba mango tea

Boba green tea

Tickets will always cost 500 Bells. Most of these rewards are consumable.

