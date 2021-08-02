From the Boba Milk Tea to Cotton Candy: All new items added to the Fireworks event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Even though the Fireworks festival is a pretty simple event, it's one of the most popular ones of the summer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Isabelle and Redd are at the center of the event. Isabelle handles the dissemination of news around the event, while the notorious fox character runs a Raffle and is tasked with rewarding players.

While this event is returning from last year, the devs have tweaked it a bit to include an array of new items.

This not only adds an element of surprise to an event that is a fan favorite, but also shifts the odds in Nintendo's favor after a rather disappointing summer.

Animal Crossing introduces new items to go along with the Fireworks event

Redd is one of the most notorious characters in the game, boasting a pretty bad reputation. However, he plays an instrumental role in making the Fireworks event a massive success.

Redd has returned to the game, and this time, he has brought a range of new items that are surprisingly genuine.

Boba Milk Tea is one of the hottest items of the summer (Image via Nintendo)

It's possible that Redd will give away all of the new items first, but that's not really much of a problem.

While most of the items aren't really useful, they're all very cute and serve as magnificent decorative pieces.

Cotton candy and ice cream lollies are two items that have been added this year. Animal Crossing made it possible for the other characters on the island to hold these items and take cute little bites, but, like other features, this wasn't available to players.

Players can consume the ice cream lollies, a feature that was earlier not available (Image via Nintendo)

The Fireworks event has also introduced a bunch of different Boba Teas which have become immensely popular in Animal Crossing.

Players will have to purchase the aforementioned items from Redd's Raffle. Consuming these items also increases your energy meter, which makes them incredibly useful in Animal Crossing.

Speak to Isbelle to create custom firework designs

Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes it possible for players to create unique custom firework designs.

On Sunday, Isabelle will ask the player to shortlist 10 designs which she will remember for subsequent days as well.

Players can either browse more designs to swap them with newer ones or can look online to create their unique designs and share them with their friends.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod