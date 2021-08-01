Fireworks Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Redd's Raffle, custom designs, rewards, and more 

Update 1.11.0 was a breath of fresh air for Animal Crossing: New Horizons patrons who had been waiting for an update for a really long time. Even though the update isn't as significant as players hoped it would be, it has brought the Fireworks event back to the title, including two new mini-events in Animal Crossing.

To spice things up a bit, Nintendo introduced two new seasonal items which will be available at Redd's Raffle outside Resident Services. Today is the first Sunday of August, implying that players can take part in the event starting at 7 p.m. today.

The following section will throw more light on the details that players will need to be aware of before heading to Resident Services to enjoy the finest festival of the summer in Animal Crossing.

How to make custom fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players will need to have a word with Isabelle to shortlist the 10 designs which will be featured in the show. Isabelle will remember the designs for the subsequent weeks as well.

Players can speak to Isabelle to create custom fireworks designs (Image via Nintendo)

At the start of the festival, Isabelle will reward the players with the Bopper Hat. There are different types of Bopper Hats:

Heart Bopper

Star Bopper

Flower Bopper

Bulb Bopper

Redd's raffle prizes

Players can earn rewards throughout the day by visiting Redd's stall. Each visit costs 500 bells, but players will get something new each time they visit. There are 12 prizes in total but getting multiple of a few before they run out.

Players can earn a lot of rewards from Redd's Raffle (Image via Nintendo)

The prizes are:

Red Sparkler Blue Sparkler Fountain FIrework Bubble Blower Uchiwa Fan Pinwheel Tweeter Blue Balloon Red Balloon Yellow Balloon Green Balloon Pink Balloon Ramune Soda Frozen Treat Orange Frozen Treat Chocolocate Frozen treat Plain Cotton Candy Melon Cotton Candy Ramune Sode Cotton Candy Strawberry Cotton Candy Boba Milk Tea Boba Coffee Boba Strawberry Tea Boba Mango Tea Boba Green Tea

New seaonsal events coming to Animal Crossing with update 1.11.0

The Fireworks event is repeating from last year, on account of it being the most popular event of the summer. However, Nintendo has also added two new mini-events, one of which will take place in August.

The new mini events are the Obon festival and the Chuseok event, items of which will be available in Nook's Cranny sooner rather than later.

