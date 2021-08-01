Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 datamine uncovers villager updates 

Nintendo released the 1.11.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It isn't as massive as players had hoped, however it is a welcome relief to the stagnant title.

Update 1.11.0 adds Fireworks and other mini-events to the title, along with their corresponding items. The Fireworks event will take place every Sunday in August starting at 7 p.m.

Interestingly, similar to every update, data miners have uncovered information around future updates, which has left players on tenterhooks.

Nintendo confirmed a few days back via a Twitter post that the devs are currently working on updates that will come out later this year. Included in the 37 new items in the update are 12 Halloween items as well. 3 different seasonal items available in 4 different colors will be available once Halloween comes around.

Not only did the new update fix the missing villagers glitch but it also alludes to the possibility of new villager updates that have been the talk of the town for a while now.

New villagers updates in Animal Crossing

The data mines refer to an update that mentions 'luck,' which has been an element of the previous iterations in the franchise. It was a feature that was connected to Katrina and more or less determined how the player's day went.

It was a pretty interesting feature but like several other mechanics, it didn't trickle down to New Horizons. However, if it's introduced to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, instead of Katrina giving fortunes, other villagers will most likely approach players.

Luck element might return to New Horizons soon (Image via Nintendo)

Another feature that has also been mentioned in previous data mines is the ability of villagers to visit your house in Animal Crossing.

This feature will add a bunch of interesting dialogs and interactions. Players have criticized New Horizons for not having enough dialog, implying that the role of other villagers is more or less redundant in Animal Crossing.

Hide and Seek is another feature that players have been looking forward to but hasn't been mentioned in any updates. The exclusion of the feature from Animal Crossing: New Horizons was deliberate.

This is because the fifth entry in the franchise allows players to terraform their islands to an unexampled level, which would make it difficult to locate the hidden villagers.

On the flip side, scouting them out will become more of a challenge, which will add another layer of detail to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, something that has been missing lately.

New Seasonal events coming with update 1.11.0

Apart from all the events that will be returning from last year, Nintendo has included a bunch of new events and corresponding items.

Obon festival will add two new items to Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

The Obon festival goes live on August 10th and is a Japanese festival that celebrates ancestors. The festival will bring cucumber horses and eggplant cow decorations to Animal Crossing.

The Chuseok event will also bring along the Sonpyon food item available in the Nook Shop from September 12th to 21st.

Edited by Gautham Balaji