Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 removes popular Nook's Cranny feature

Update 1.11.0 hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands a few days ago and brought several changes to the game. As expected, the update fixed several bugs and also introduced the Fireworks event along with an array of new mini seasonal events.

Naturally, these seasonal events will accompany their corresponding items, which will be up for grabs sooner rather than later.

Other changes that took place behind the scenes include removing several elements from the game that have been available for a long time.

The new update introduced several unique changes but tweaked Nook's Cranny, which remains one of the most popular areas of interest in the Animal Crossing franchise.

New Animal Crossing update tweaks Nook's Cranny

Nook's Cranny has been a fan favorite for as long as the franchise has existed. Most players might've missed a very crucial detail about the store.

There is a track that plays right before the store is about to shut down for the day. Stores in Japan play some nice tunes before they're about to close so that the feature may have been taken there.

It isn't the regular Nook's Cranny theme song that plays generally. However, it is an orchestrated version of the same. It can arguably be called the finest track that New Horizons has introduced in its 17 months of existence.

Update 1.11.0 removed the song that played in Nook's Cranny before shutting down (Image via Nintendo)

Sadly, the song no longer plays, and players believe it has something to do with the new update. This is rather unusual and might be an accident, implying that it could be fixed via a small Animal Crossing update.

Another interesting detail worth mentioning is that Timmy and Tommy kick the players out if they try and stay past the closing hours. As sad as this is, if the players sit inside the store, the notorious twins can do nothing about it. However, you will be kicked out as soon as you move your feet.

Fireworks event in full swing in Animal Crossing

The aforementioned event is one of the most anticipated events of the summer. Nintendo introduced a range of new items to go along with the event when it released the 1.11.0 update.

Fireworks event is in full swing in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Boba Milk Tea and Cotton Candy are the highlights of this year's iteration of the Fireworks event, along with Redd adding more items to his Raffle for his players to get.

The Fireworks event in Animal Crossing goes live on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Edited by Srijan Sen