Redd's Raffle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Fireworks event, prizes, new items and more

Following the 1.11 update that Animal Crossing players so patiently waited for, the fireworks event from last year is getting an upgrade. There are several new items available for players to enjoy during the festival.
Fireworks shows will be held every Sunday of August from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. EST. Players can get custom designs for their fireworks show by talking to Isabelle prior to the event starting. Players can also get a free bopper hat from Isabelle by talking to her once the festivities have begun.
Perhaps the biggest addition to the newly reworked fireworks festival is Redd's Raffle. Redd, the fraudulent art salesman, has started a raffle during these events as yet another way for him to make money. Rest assured, this is a legit raffle and no participants have been defrauded yet. Here's everything on Redd's Raffle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Redd's Raffle in Animal Crossing
One of the biggest additions to Animal Crossing coming out of the 1.11 update has to be the addition of Redd's Raffle at the fireworks show. With this, players can win new items for a relatively cheap price tag. The following items will be available during the fireworks show (every Sunday in August from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) for just 500 bells.
- Red sparkler
- Blue sparkler
- Fountain firework
- Bubble blower
- Uchiwa fan
- Pinwheel
- Tweeter
- Blue balloon
- Red balloon
- Yellow balloon
- Green balloon
- Pink balloon
- Ramune-Soda frozen treat
- Orange frozen treat
- Chocolate frozen treat
- Plain cotton candy
- Melon cotton candy
- Ramune-Soda cotton candy
- Strawberry cotton candy
- Boba milk tea
- Boba coffee
- Boba strawberry tea
- Boba mango tea
- Boba green tea
One ticket will get one item, and each ticket will always cost 500 bells. There will be a raffle box that players can interact with to purchase a ticket. Food related items can be consumed, and sparklers and other usable items can be used during the festivities. Multiple items can be collected and may be useful, especially those that disappear after a single use.
