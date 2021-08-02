Redd's Raffle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Fireworks event, prizes, new items and more

Following the 1.11 update that Animal Crossing players so patiently waited for, the fireworks event from last year is getting an upgrade. There are several new items available for players to enjoy during the festival.

Fireworks shows will be held every Sunday of August from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. EST. Players can get custom designs for their fireworks show by talking to Isabelle prior to the event starting. Players can also get a free bopper hat from Isabelle by talking to her once the festivities have begun.

Isabelle wearing a bopper hat. Image via Animal Crossing, Forbes

Perhaps the biggest addition to the newly reworked fireworks festival is Redd's Raffle. Redd, the fraudulent art salesman, has started a raffle during these events as yet another way for him to make money. Rest assured, this is a legit raffle and no participants have been defrauded yet. Here's everything on Redd's Raffle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Today marks the start of August! We'll be celebrating with fireworks shows every Sunday night all month long. Since today is Sunday, that means there's one tonight at 7 PM! It sounds like Redd will have new raffle prizes, so please look forward to it. pic.twitter.com/P15o1Vv3px — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) August 1, 2021

Redd's Raffle in Animal Crossing

One of the biggest additions to Animal Crossing coming out of the 1.11 update has to be the addition of Redd's Raffle at the fireworks show. With this, players can win new items for a relatively cheap price tag. The following items will be available during the fireworks show (every Sunday in August from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) for just 500 bells.

Completely forgot about the fireworks, and the fact that it is august today 😅 #acnh #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/3T5SK8X3O0 — anni 🍑 (@acnhpeachbay) August 1, 2021

Red sparkler

Blue sparkler

Fountain firework

Bubble blower

Uchiwa fan

Pinwheel

Tweeter

Blue balloon

Red balloon

Yellow balloon

Green balloon

Pink balloon

Ramune-Soda frozen treat

Orange frozen treat

Chocolate frozen treat

Plain cotton candy

Melon cotton candy

Ramune-Soda cotton candy

Strawberry cotton candy

Boba milk tea

Boba coffee

Boba strawberry tea

Boba mango tea

Boba green tea

One ticket will get one item, and each ticket will always cost 500 bells. There will be a raffle box that players can interact with to purchase a ticket. Food related items can be consumed, and sparklers and other usable items can be used during the festivities. Multiple items can be collected and may be useful, especially those that disappear after a single use.

Fireworks. Image via Animal Crossing, foggylilghost on Twitter

