Halloween items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update- how players can get them earlier than usual

The recent 1.11.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons brought a lot of seasonal changes. The game has seen the addition of several items for the fireworks festival, which occurs every Sunday in August.

Beyond that, the update is going to bring even more seasonal items and festivals in the coming months. The Grape Harvest Festival, the Moon Viewing Festival and Chuseok will arrive in September and bring several new seasonal additions, like the Cucumber Horse.

The Halloween season in Animal Crossing is a fun time for players as they are presented with amazing items and interesting additions.

These items will be available during that season, but there is a way for players to get them early and here's how.

How to get Halloween items early in Animal Crossing

Halloween season in Animal Crossing always arrives with some of the best island designs. Scary islands are a fan favorite in the world of Animal Crossing, but many of the best items required for their creation aren't available year round.

The 1.11.0 update will add the following items:

Spooky Tree Lamp

Spooky Trick Lamp

Spooky Tree

Spooky tree. (Image via Animal Crossing World)

There will also be several DIY recipes available to players during that time which will allow them to craft Halloween items:

Spooky arch- 10 hardwood, 3 clay and 10 orange pumpkins

Spooky candy set- 1 orange pumpkin and 3 candy

Spooky carriage- 20 wood, 10 softwood, 20 hardwood, 10 iron nuggets and 30 orange pumpkins

Spooky chair- 3 orange pumpkins and 3 softwood

Spooky fence- 3 orange pumpkins and 5 iron nuggets

Spooky garland- 1 iron nugget, 1 orange pumpkin and 1 clay

Spooky lantern- 4 orange pumpkins

Spooky lantern set- 4 orange pumpkins and 4 clumps of weeds

Spooky scarecrow- 3 orange pumpkins and 4 wood

Spooky standing lamp- 5 hardwood, 1 clay and 3 orange pumpkins

Spooky table- 14 orange pumpkins and 10 softwood

Spooky table- 1 iron nugget, 1 clay and 1 orange pumpkin

Spooky tower- 7 orange pumpkins

Spooky wand- 3 star fragments and 1 spooky lantern

These items will be available to all players when Halloween arrives, but there is a way to get them early: time travel. The time travel cheat allows players to move back and forth over time by changing their Nintendo Switch's date and time.

This allows for buildings and trees to finish or grow in no time, as well as gain a leg up on other aspects of the game. In this instance, it can be used to move forward to the Halloween season and acquire the items early.

There are 94 Days remaining until Halloween. 🎃 💀 🧙‍♀️



There are 94 Days remaining until Halloween. 🎃 💀 🧙‍♀️

And Nintendo ain't wasting any of them! #ACNH

There is a debate within the Animal Crossing community about whether or not the time travel cheat is ethical. Speeding up long drawn-out processes is relatively harmless, but acquiring items before Nintendo's intended release date is another story.

Still, Animal Crossing players have the ability to do it, and they probably will.

