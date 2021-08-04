No new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update until November?

After an uneventful start to the summer, Nintendo blessed Animal Crossing: New Horizons patrons with update 1.11.0.

It not only added the Fireworks event to the title but also introduced two new mini seasonal events that will unfold sooner rather than later.

The first Sunday of August marked a rather momentous occasion with fireworks illuminating the sky for the first time this year. The subsequent weeks promise to be equally exciting as a range of new items have been added to Redd's Raffle, including Boba Milk Tea and Cotton Candy.

Surprisingly, update 1.11.0 also brought 37 new items, with 12 of them slated to roll out during the Halloween event. The items are time-locked, implying that there is no way players can get their hands on them before the event kicks off.

This raises a crucial question: Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons not get an update until November this year?

No Animal Crossing update until end of the year?

Data miners uncovered several hidden files in update 1.11.0 that hit the title a few days back. Among the items added to the Fireworks event are items usually available in October and November.

Boba Milk Tea and the Cotton Candy are highlights for this year's Fireworks event (Image via Nintendo)

Did Nintendo add these items by mistake? Or was this inclusion intentional? From the looks of it, the inclusion seems intentional. It is possible that Nintendo might activate these items and incorporate them as soon as October comes around.

This implies that the next Animal Crossing update will hit the islands in late November, which might vex many ardent followers of the title.

However, there is a twist to the tale. Rumors suggest that the next Nintendo Direct could happen in September. This has been a trend for quite some time now and seems like the perfect time for Nintendo to announce an Animal Crossing update.

History suggests that the company has announced massive updates to their existing titles during Direct. Doug Bowser, on several occasions, has stated that the devs are working to include more activities to the fifth entry in the long-running franchise.

Brewster and the Roost returning to the title?

The addition of Boba Milk Tea and Coffee implies that the return of Brewster is around the corner. Interestingly, only the other characters in the game could be seen walking around with popsicles and beverages.

Brewster and the Roost might be returning to Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

However, update 1.11.0 made it available to players as well. It is possible that users could witness the return of Brewster in the subsequent update.

Be that as it may, with how things are shaping up, the next Nintendo Direct might bring heaps of new content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Ravi Iyer