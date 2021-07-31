Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 5 updates and changes in August 2021

With the most recent update to Animal Crossing, fans have finally gotten what they've asked for - at least in part. Though it is not as substantial as many would have liked, it does represent the first real update in a long time.

Even if it is mostly seasonal, some big changes are coming to the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here are five updates and changes that will be coming in the month of August.

Changes coming to Animal Crossing in August

#5. Fireworks and seasonal events

Fireworks have been a common seasonal event in Animal Crossing. Many seasonal events are recurring and the fireworks festival is a classic event for many Animal Crossing players. There are, however, other seasonal events scheduled for the month of August. Some more are scheduled for September, but in August, the Obon Festival, a brand new addition, will run from August 10th-16th. The fireworks will be revamped and have new items: popsicles, cotton candy and fruit tea.

Animal Crossing cotton candy. Image via Nintendo Wire

#4. Seasonal items

With the seasonal events always comes seasonal items. This time, there will be new items added for the upcoming events like the Obon Festival and the Chuseok event (in September). Obon will be held in August and will add new items like the cucumber horse and eggplant cow.

#3. Bug Off

Every third Saturday in summer months, of which August is one, will host a Bug Off. The Bug Off event is simple: catch as many bugs as possible within a time frame. These bugs can be traded for bug related items like clothing, furniture, etc. Isabelle will remind players in the days leading up to the event, so they won't forget or miss it. There will be one more Bug Off for the year in September.

Bug Off with Flick. Image via Nintendo Wire

#2. New island aesthetics

Players in the Southern Hemisphere will experience different weather phenomena, like the Aurora will no longer be visible. Northern Hemisphere players will need to wait until the end of September to get new bushes and things.

The beautiful Aurora Borealis have arrived in the Southern Hemisphere! 😍 Have you spotted one yet? #ACNH



Credit: @Murrayokay pic.twitter.com/CkR69tjwym — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) June 15, 2020

#1. Critters

Critters often come and go seasonally, and their spawns may change as well. In August, there will be several new critters, including the soft shelled turtle, moray eel, ray, flatworm, migratory locust, rice grasshopper and walker cicada.

Soft shelled turtle. Image via SuperParent

Is August going to be a good month in Animal Crossing?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod