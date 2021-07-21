Bug off event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about one of the most popular events in the game

Animal Crossing always has new events to spice things up for players. While some are frustrated with the apparent stagnation of the game, it does constantly have seasonal updates and events. That's not enough for some players who crave more change, but for now (until the future that Doug Bowser assured fans is planned happens), that'll have to do.

One of those seasonal events is the "Bug Off" event. The Bug Off event comes around every so often and many players enjoy it and take advantage of it. Here's everything about the Bug Off event.

Hi, everyone! I have exciting news! For those islands located in the northern hemisphere, the second Bug-Off of the season takes place today! That means you should be seeing Flick around. The Bug-Off runs from 9 AM to 6 PM, and everyone is welcome to take part! pic.twitter.com/Fp1udX6sKV — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 25, 2020

Bug Off event in Animal Crossing

The Bug Off event has a simple premise: catch as many bugs as possible within a certain time frame. These bugs, in that time frame, can be traded for bug related items like clothing, furniture, etc. Flick, a villager, usually prompts the players with this event.

Today’s punk of the day is Flick from Animal Crossing New Horizons! pic.twitter.com/qwWXQPYxnl — Punk of the Day (@punkotd) May 6, 2021

Bug Offs can be started once Animal Crossing players have upgraded and decorated their island. Players will likely see a notice posted to their bulletin board about the upcoming event. Bug Offs occur every third Saturday throughout the summer months.

On that day, players will need to find and talk to Flick, who can be found in the Residence Area. He will then task players with finding as many bugs as they can in a three-minute time period. Each bug is worth one point, but every three bugs is worth two instead of one. Isabelle will always make an announcement the morning of the event, so players don't have to worry about missing out on the event or forgetting.

Isabelle. Image via Kotaku Australia

There is an entry fee: 500 bells. There are also certain dates for this event. In the Northern Hemisphere, those dates include: June 27th, July 25th (coming up soon), August 22nd and September 26th. For Southern Hemisphere players, those dates are November 21st, December 19th, January 16th and February 20th.

Once players have saved up 10 points, they can redeem them for rewards from Flick. 100 points earns a bronze trophy, 200 earns silver and 300 will get Animal Crossing players the gold trophy. The individual rewards players can redeem points for includes:

Artisanal Bug Cage

Bug Aloha ShirtBug Cage

Bug Wand

Butterfly Backpack

Butterfly Wall

Ladybug Rug

Ladybug Umbrella

Spider Doorplate

Termite Mound

Toy Centipede

Toy Cockroach

Spider Web

Bug items. Image via AC Runway

The Bug Off event is coming soon, so Animal Crossing players should prepare for that.

