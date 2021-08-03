Migratory locust in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch, price and more

Each month there are new and old critters in Animal Crossing. There are, for instance, sea creatures and bugs. During the summer months, there is a Bug-Off event hosted by Flick every third Saturday of the month. This is a bug-themed event in which players can catch a lot of bugs in a short amount of time. However, even when not participating in the Bug-Off event, there are lots of bugs crawling around that players can catch. One such bug is the migratory locust.

Happy August! Bugs, Fish, and Sea Creatures new to #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons in August…



⬆️ Northern Hemisphere:



🐞 Migratory Locust

🐞 Rice Grasshopper

🐞 Walker Cicada

🎣 Soft-Shelled Turtle

🎣 Moray Eel

🎣 Ray

🤿 Flatworm



⬇️ Southern Hemisphere:



🐞 Tiger Beetle pic.twitter.com/h5hY96H5Xf — Dan's Nintendo Feed (@TheNintendoFeed) August 2, 2021

This is a new addition for August, so many players may not have captured it and can still give it to Blathers for the museum. Here's everything on the new critter in Animal Crossing.

Migratory locust in Animal Crossing

The migratory locust arrives in August and will be available to players through November. The insect "jumps extremely far when flushed, and is a great challenge to catch," according to the Animal Crossing Wiki. It was a great deal harder to catch in previous iterations. In the original Animal Crossing, it was sold for 1,350 Bells because it was so difficult to catch. In Wild World, it dropped to 800 Bells and has since been priced at 600 Bells in each of the proceeding iterations.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, upon catching one of these elusive insects, the player will shout, "I caught a migratory locust! Things just went south for this guy!" It can be found during these months from 8 AM to 7 PM.

As a new arrival in August, if players haven't found one and decide to donate it to the museum, Blathers will tell them this: "Ah yes, the lone migratory locust... It seems like such a harmless hopper as it bounces about in the grass. But beware! When these pests band together and travel in swarms, they leave devastation in their wake! Migratory locusts have gathered by the millions throughout history, wiping out crops and causing famine. That's why I always say, 'Never let a locust hang out with its friends!' That is precisely how a plague begins."

Blathers (Image via The Cut)

They can be found on the ground and can be trapped with a net, but players need to be extremely careful with how they approach or they'll scare them off. A slow and calculated approach is the way to capture the migratory locust.

Catching the migratory locust (Image via koukoupuffs/Twitter)

Is this one of the hardest insects to catch?

