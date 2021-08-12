Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 has left fans wanting more

Nintendo recently released Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0, which came as a breather for players after a rather uneventful summer.

After abandoning the popular Switch game for its E3 Direct, Nintendo faced a lot of criticism for quite possibly making the biggest blunder in the history of the gaming fraternity. However, it has started turning things around by introducing frequent updates since August.

With Nintendo's focus rising on Animal Crossing: New Horizons once again, fans are excited to see their favorite game get some love from the developers. Expectations for a wonderful winter in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are higher than ever before.

The reactions surrounding the recent update have definitely been positive. However, along with praise for Nintendo, fans have also put up demands for new content that have been fueled by datamines.

Players react to the recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons update

Across various YouTube channels that have made videos on the recent updates, fans have lauded Nintendo for listening to them and their feedback. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 bugs being fixed only a few days after the update arrived has given a fresh ray of hope to players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 came with various game files that data miners have discovered. These files have content dating up to Halloween, which gives players the assurance that they certainly have a plethora of content waiting for them until then.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 might arrive soon

Unfortunately, these datamines have increased the demands of players to an unexampled level. With all the frequent updates and the love Nintendo has been giving to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players expect that the developers might have a major update lined up for the game soon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 might soon be a reality if Nintendo continues to give fans what they desire, and it could definitely be the update when Brewster finally makes an appearance. With the next major update lined up for Thanksgiving, fans might not have to wait long for their favorite character.

