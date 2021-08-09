Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 adds several bizarre bugs to the game

Nintendo has finally released an update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons after a long wait. While it didn't ultimately satisfy the the big expectations held by the playerbase, it did provide some really good items.

There are new items and seasonal events with plenty of great additions. The recent Animal Crossing update was quite good, but as with most updates, it wasn't all sunshine and roses. Bugs are a part of a lot of games, especially when updates get released.

The 1.11.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons brought some new and rather interesting changes to the game, as well as the ever-present bugs. Updates often get patches to fix bugs, which is represented in the third number of the Animal Crossing update title (the zero in the 1.11.0).

The update will likely receive a patch soon and release as 1.11.1. For now, here are the big changes Animal Crossing players are picking up on.

Bugs and changes in Animal Crossing

There are three main issues that have surfaced in the wake of the 1.11.0 update. First, there's been a bug discovered with Harv's Island. There has also been a DIY change initially discovered by YouTuber "Crossing Channel."

Lastly, a popular feature in Nook's Cranny was unfortunately removed.

Harv's Island Bug

The bug in Harv's Island mainly pertains to customization. Despite being riddled with multiple bugs, the chances of players encountering any issues are quite low. These bugs pop up every now and then, so there's no particular pattern here.

However, Animal Crossing's recent update added a bug that affects customization here. This prohibits the player from using certain items in their inventory. The ability to visit and decorate Harv's Island has been severely hindered.

Harv's Island. Image via Nintendo

Change in DIY

The change in DIY was first noticed by Crossing Channel on YouTube. Nintendo will no longer allow players to carry treasure island recipes back to their islands because they're inaccessible and that was purely a circumvention method.

Players can still learn the recipe if they're on these islands but can't bring it home. All other recipes are tradeable except for these ones. This makes them even more valuable to learn but difficult to come by.

No more closing music

Nook's Cranny is an in-game location that is visited by most, if not all, players. It's where a lot of business goes down, and many players like to spend their time there. Having said that, there used to be a song that played prior to the shop closing.

An orchestrated version of the Nook's Cranny theme was played to alert players that the shop was closing soon, but that was removed in the 1.11.0 update. This is a strange removal, giving credence to the theory that it is a bug or a mistake that will soon be patched.

when one of your tools breaks but nooks cranny is closed so you have to craft a new one yourself pic.twitter.com/4l4ROWvyby — breanna. 🌻 (@brecrossings) August 5, 2021

For now, these are the new additions to Animal Crossing, so players may just have to accept and adjust accordingly.

