Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.11.0 removes popular DIY recipe feature from the game 

Update 1.11.0 has added several interesting changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The update introduced several new events, items, and even DIY recipes that will be available shortly. Other than that, there are traces of Halloween updates, implying update 1.11.0 has enough content to last until late October.

The beginning of the new month, season, and event adds tons of different DIY recipes that allow players to craft limited-time items.

Players can then choose to either sell them or use them as decorative items on their islands.

There are several methods to obtain DIY recipes in Animal Crossing. First, shoot down balloons that hover over your island's beach. Second, DIY recipes can be found in bottles that are found ashore. Lastly, visiting characters might reward players for completing the event they're associated with.

Interestingly, there are inaccessible DIY recipes in Animal Crossing that players only come across naturally.

From the looks of it, Nintendo has clamped down on DIY recipes that players can learn from treasure islands in Animal Crossing.

DIY recipes in Animal Crossing

Nintendo has never really been fond of players hosting treasure islands, and using them is technically against their rules.

To combat this problem, Nintendo won't allow players to carry these recipes back to their islands also because they're supposed to be inaccessible. However, players can still learn them if they're on these islands but can't bring them home.

Nintendo clamps down modding in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

This change was on Nintendo's card for a really long time. Most of these inaccessible recipes can be found in bundles, and players unlock them through the game.

However, all other recipes in the game are tradeable. Nintendo has clamped down on modding, which was on the cards for a really long time.

Nintendo introduced three new DIY recipes to Animal Crossing

Update 1.11.0 contains elements that can go on until late October. Data miners have uncovered evidence of several new items available as soon as Halloween comes around.

Veterans of the game have already grabbed all the recipes that Animal Crossing offers, so the addition of three new recipes comes as a welcome change.

More importantly, all crafted items are customizable, insinuating that players can get different colors and versions. Sadly, most of these require pumpkins, which aren't that easy to get right now.

Nintendo might add more Halloween items to the game (Image via Nintendo)

Will Nintendo add more items before Halloween comes around? Adding three items to the game for an event that is a fan favorite seems rather unusual.

Edited by Srijan Sen