Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 adds yet another bizarre bug to the title 

Animal Crossing: New Horizon's 1.11.0 update has not only added new content to the title after a really long gap, but has also introduced several bugs.

The update removed the orchestrated music that plays in Nook's Cranny right before it closes for the day. Interestingly, Animal Crossing players have discovered yet another bug in the game that probably perforated when the game got updated.

The interior design bug may or may not affect players who visit Harv's island or use the room in the cabin to decorate photo shoots.

Animal Crossing players can customize an array of items in the game, including a wooden block table and drinks vending machine.

This customization allows players to collect a vast library of unique items and offers a way to create even more distinct designs and layouts. Unfortunately, the recent update added a bug that has affected the customization mechanics, which is affecting the player's ability to use specific items in their collection.

New Animal Crossing update adds yet another bug to the game

Several players have reported this issue while visiting Harv's island to decorate the cabin. Players suggest that the items are appearing with the incorrect design or color.

Naturally, this renders the entire concept of customization redundant and is definitely pretty annoying.

In simple words, Harv's island is displaying all items in their base colors, ignoring the version the players own.

The bugs won't affect players outside Harv's island (Image via Nintendo)

On the flip side, it allows players to access versions of the items they don't own. This bug doesn't affect players outside of Harv's island.

More importantly, this isn't a game breaking bug either, and there is a good chance that it will be addressed in a future update.

No new update until November?

Data miners have uncovered evidence suggesting that the 1.11.0 update has enough content to last until Halloween.

The Fireworks event has 12 additional items and 24 for those who are new to the Animal Crossing franchise.

Other than that, Nintendo has introduced new mini-season events and corresponding items that are currently time locked.

Based on the timeline, the next Animal Crossing update might hit the islands in late October or November.

Rumors suggest that the next Nintendo Direct will take place in September, implying that several bugs could be fixed and the devs could announce more extravagant updates. Stay tuned to find out.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod