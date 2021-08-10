5 Animal Crossing characters who didn't make it into New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an expansive roster of villagers. There's already over 400 villagers and there may be more coming. Animal Crossing players don't see this as a bad thing, but even with the vast roster New Horizons has, there are some glaring omissions. Here are five notable characters who haven't made it to New Horizons.

5) Wendell

Wendell was last seen in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. He would exchange food for rare wallpapers if players were kind enough to give him food. That would be a welcome addition to New Horizons. In New Leaf, he gave players rare designs rather than wallpaper.

Wendell. Image via Nintendo

4) Kapp'n

Kapp'n served as the primary transportation in most Animal Crossing iterations. He sailed a ferry, drove a bus and did all kinds of travel for the players. He always had a story to tell, too. His return would fit right in and make a lot of players happy.

3) Katrina

Katrina was last seen in Pocket Camp and she was basically a psychic. She told the players' fortunes for 100 bells. She's been a fan favorite in Pocket Camp and would make an interesting addition to New Horizons, but hasn't yet. There are plenty of real-life fortune tellers, so why not have one in New Horizons?

2) Dr. Shrunk

Dr. Shrunk was a very interesting villager. He certainly had an interesting look and personality. In City Folk, his theater was the primary way for players to learn different emotions. Now, players still have to learn different emotions, so why not do it the fun way? Dr. Shrunk was last seen in New Leaf.

Dr. Shrunk. Image via Nintendo

1) Brewster

The most glaring absence has to be Brewster. Not only is he a huge fan favorite, he's been a part of an iconic Animal Crossing feature, The Roost. Both Brewster and the Roost have been heavily requested as additions to the game, but for now they remain absent.

after desperately waiting for 365 days, the girl pleaded to the nintendo gods to add brewster to animal crossing new horizons… (🧵) pic.twitter.com/z4zOZhfkBM — alayna 🐦☕️ (@iwantbrewster) August 6, 2021

Which of these is the biggest miss for Nintendo?

