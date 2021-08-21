How to stop getting duplicate DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

DIY recipes have been a hallmark of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The recipes allow players to craft limited-time items, which serve as spectacular decorating items and can also be sold for a lucrative price.

DIY recipes in Animal Crossing are of different types. Some are found throughout the year, while others only spawn during specific events and seasons. On the flip side, there are some that players can grab after interacting with special characters that wander around the island only during specific events.

A major problem, however, has been duplicate DIY recipes. Animal Crossing: New Horizons completed 17 months of existence in the gaming fraternity this month, implying that most events are repeating from last year.

This makes it tougher to come across new DIY recipes as duplicate ones keep accumulating. The subsequent section will highlight the process Animal Crossing players need to undertake in order to get their hands on new DIY recipes.

Getting new DIY recipes in Animal Crossing

Villagers

Most of the DIY recipes in the game are dependent on villagers' personalities. Upon coming across players while they're crafting something, there's a good chance that villagers will reward the players with the same recipe.

Interacting with villagers while they're crafting will enable players to get the recipes from them (Image via Nintendo)

Sadly, smug villagers in Animal Crossing are associated with duplicate recipes. Players will see the difference as soon as they swap them out for other villagers.

Campers

Using Amiibo cars is another way of inviting villagers to your island. They usually ask the players to craft an item that they can take back with them as a souvenir.

Visiting villagers might also reward the players with new DIY recipes (Image via Nintendo)

If players don't have the recipe already, they reward them with it. Again, the recipe they give the players depends on their personality type.

Special villagers

If Animal Crossing players are coming across duplicate DIY recipes, there's a good chance that they've learned most of what the game has to offer.

However, for those who still have recipes to learn, Celeste is the one to find. Celeste can only be found during meteor showers.

Celeste also rewards the players with new recipes during meteor showers (Image via Nintendo)

Players can visit their friend's islands during a meteor shower to have a word with Celeste. There's a good chance that she will reward the players with a unique DIY recipe.

Edited by Gautham Balaji